Q: Is it just me or should we be feeling a little better about the young outfielders raising the bar from last year in terms of overall outfield play across the board?
A: I tend to agree with you. The mixed messages are no more. The Cardinals last season pitched the idea of outfield competition but did not really follow through. Fowler, because of his veteran status and contract, always seemed to have a head start. Now it really does look like a rolling competition, and I think that can be conducted in a healthy way that might get the best out of these guys. If nothing else it will provide answers so we are no longer talking about the same things a year from now. There is value in that, in deciding things for good. If the Cardinals are really going to do it they can readjust their plan at the trade-deadline if needed. Their moves up to this point have been smart if that is the plan, because they are showing an interest in clearing out room for the competition while strengthening the team in non-outfield areas, by bringing back Molina and Wainwright and trading for Arenado, and perhaps by adding another starting pitcher if they end up doing that.