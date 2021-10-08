Your guide to things to do this week

If you are looking for things to do in the coming week, our weekly Best Bets guide has you covered. A concert? Jason Aldean, Melissa Etheridge and Mvstermind are coming to town. A book event? Anthony Doerr and Joy Williams are options. Or how about some theater? R-S Theatrics opens its season with "Breadcrumbs."
And if it's Halloween events you are looking for, be sure to check out Valerie Schremp Hahn's guide to everything from haunted houses to hay rides and ghost tours to parades.
— Amy Bertrand, Post-Dispatch features editor