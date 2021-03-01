Your next 'American Idol'?

We've enjoyed following St. Louisans who make it onto TV singing competitions. On Sunday, we'll get to watch as 16-year-old Michael Gerow of Lake Saint Louis performs for the superstar judges on "American Idol." Pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson caught up with Michael to talk about the experience so far.
Kevin also reported today that Kim Massie, a staple on the St. Louis music scene until her death last year, will be honored with a mayoral proclamation and a street named in her honor. The stretch of South Broadway that includes Broadway Oyster Bar; BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups; and the former Beale on Broadway will be known as Kim Massie Way.
As the weather begins to warm, 9 Mile Garden opened today for its second season. The Affton food truck park will feature 42 trucks in its rotation for lunch and dinner service. Restaurant critic Ian Froeb has the details.
And after a year that saw so many businesses close, Subterranean Books is expanding. After a quick move, the St. Louis bookstore will open Sunday in a nearby space that more than doubles its current shop, book editor Jane Henderson reports. The store celebrates 21 years in October.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor