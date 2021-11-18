 Skip to main content
Your weekend plans start here ...

Before all the turkey and the family gatherings, make some plans to go out. Our weekly Best Bets have you covered. "The Millennium Tour 2021" comes to Enterprise tonight with headliner B2K, plus Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins and Chingy. On Wednesday night, Dr. Zhivegas plays at the Factory in Chesterfield. Andy Cohen is coming to town, and there are concerts by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Youth Orchestra at Powell Hall. 

Speaking of the youth orchestra, meet conductor Stephanie Childress. She's 22 years old, and according to SLSO mucic director Stéphane Denève, “truly special.”

— Amy Bertrand, Post-Dispatch features editor

