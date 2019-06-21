Description: Believing in the power of potential, Youth In Need's mission is to provide nurturing environments and educational opportunities so children, youth and families will find safety and hope, achieve their goals and build a positive future. With nearly 400 staff at more than 15 locations throughout a 100-mile service area in six Missouri counties, Youth In Need is a leader in providing a continuum of care to children and families from before birth to age 21. Serving more than 20,000 clients each year, programs focus on three areas (crisis prevention, crisis intervention and crisis recovery) and includes homeless street outreach, residential group homes, counseling and support groups, infant, child and family development, and foster care case management. Youth In Need is also the regional provider of Safe Place since 2011.
Sector: Family services
Headquarters: St. Charles
Year Founded: 1974
Employees: 395
Website: youthinneed.org