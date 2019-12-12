In a better life, Mrs. Claus would have married this lonesome, grizzled prospector with a heart of silver and gold instead of the depressed wretch who enforces the sick, sexist and discriminatory culture of Christmastown.
Yukon Cornelius is a mighty force for good in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. He could have tied Clarise for the top spot except for two instances of excessive whipping of his sled puppies. These are minor quibbles.
This self-confident badass was quite comfortable alone in the tundra before he embraced life in society, redeeming basically everyone through extraordinary feats of strength, cunning and kindness. You can bet when Mrs. Claus cooks for him he will eat it and get as fat as she wants him to be. Nobody likes a skinny Yukon, especially not Yukon.