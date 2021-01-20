Q:Q: Regarding the lines, why is someone like Mike Hoffman, who scored 29 goals, on the third line, and Zach Sanford playing on the first line? I'm not criticizing … just trying to understand the thought process.
A: Do you mean why isn't Hoffman playing on the first line? I think Craig Berube obviously likes the feel of having Sanford with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron. After that 8-0 loss to the Avalanche in Hoffman's debut, I thought maybe he'd get grouped with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn on the second line (over Kyrou). But that didn't happen, and as you probably saw, Kyrou was pretty stellar Monday against San Jose. So Kyrou's going nowhere, at least in the immediate future.
Invariably, coaches don't tinker with lines after a win and are more prone to do so after a loss.