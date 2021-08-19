 Skip to main content
Zedd
Zedd

2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Zedd performs in 2019 at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

When 10 p.m. Aug. 20 • Where Ryse Nightclub, Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Boulevard, St. Charles • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com

The dance floor is hot at Ryse Nightclub at Ameristar Casino, which features a sold-out concert by dance music artist Zedd this weekend. Ryse recently reopened after having been closed for more than a year during the pandemic. “It’s encouraging to see how excited people are to come back and get together again,” says B&W Productions founder Amin Mohabbat, who books DJ shows at Ryse and elsewhere with Disco Donnie Presents. By Kevin C. Johnson

