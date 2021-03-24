Zoo retirement

The St. Louis Zoo announced big news today: President and CEO Jeffrey Bonner will retire at the end of the year. In his 19 years at the helm, he has overseen millions of dollars in improvements at the park. He chatted yesterday with our Valerie Schremp Hahn.
If you're keeping track, two other Forest Park institutions will say goodbye to longtime leaders this year. St. Louis Art Museum director Brent R. Benjamin will retire in mid-2021, and Muny president and CEO Denny Reagan will retire at the end of the year.
A few other stories to check out this evening:
• “Tina,” a new documentary about Tina Turner, is just as exhilarating as a three-hour arena concert. The iconic singer attended Sumner High School — among other accomplished alumni.
• Michael Yo will perform this weekend at St. Louis Funny Bone. The comedian contracted a near-fatal case of COVID-19 last year but was able to mine the experience for laughs.