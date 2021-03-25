Open Air Concert Series: Brunch & Beats with James Biko

When 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 28 • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10 with food/beverage minimum • More info metrotix.com

The Open Air Concert Series, with music presented under a tent at the Grandel, takes a cool turn this weekend for Brunch & Beats with James Biko. The veteran St. Louis DJ will bring his electric mix of genre-spanning beats to the concert series. Biko is also one of the DJs included March 29 in the return of Motown on Mondays at City Foundry STL. By Kevin C. Johnson