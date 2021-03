When 6 and 8 p.m. March 12 • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10 with food/beverage minimum • More info metrotix.com

The Open Air Concert Series this weekend features the Mosaic Jazz Sextet. The act is an ensemble of jazz artists and music educators from St. Louis. Performances take place under a heated tent outside the Grandel in Grand Center. By Kevin C. Johnson