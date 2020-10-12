Open Air Concert Series

Presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Jazz St. Louis, the series brings live jazz, blues and soul to Grand Center. St. Louis acts will perform in a tent outside the Grandel. “It’s a celebration of our great St. Louis musicians in a comfortable, outdoor tented event,” said Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation. “In these pandemic times, we’re trying to create safe places to enjoy culture. We want to do it with care and with proper protocol.” Food and drinks must be ordered in advance.

Ptah Williams and Tracer featuring Debby Lennon • 5:30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 16

Good 4 the Soul • 5:30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 17

Lisella Martin • 5:30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 23

Denise Thimes • 5:30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 24

Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10 with a $30 food and beverage minimum per ticket, all tickets reserved seating • More info metrotix.com

