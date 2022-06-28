 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Open Highway Music Festival

  • 0
Drive-By Truckers In Concert - Atlanta

Patterson Hood with Drive-By Truckers performs at the Fox Theatre on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

When July 28-30 • Where Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive and the Old Rock House, 1200 South 7th Street • How much $40-$75, $100-$140 for weekend passes, free for children under 12 • More info openhighwaymusic.com

Open Highway Music Festival, showcasing rock and roll, roots and country music, returns for 2022 with shows at both Chesterfield Amphitheater and the Old Rock House from the likes of Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Steve Earle, James McMurtry, Shovels and Rope, Hayes Carll and John Moreland. St. Louis bands on the lineup are Funky Butt Brass Band, Western States,  Riley Holtz and the Screechin’ Halts. This is the 11th year for the festival. Following a festival kickoff show from Steve Earle at 7 p.m. July 28 at the Old Rock House, the festival will see Drive-By Truckers, James McMurtry, the Screechin’ Halts at 6 p.m.July 29 at  Chesterfield Amphitheater and Margo Price, Shovels and Rope, Hayes Carll, John Moreland, Funky Butt Brass Band, Western States, Riley Holtz at 1 p.m. July 30 at Chesterfield Amphitheater.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News