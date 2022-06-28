Open Highway Music Festival, showcasing rock and roll, roots and country music, returns for 2022 with shows at both Chesterfield Amphitheater and the Old Rock House from the likes of Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Steve Earle, James McMurtry, Shovels and Rope, Hayes Carll and John Moreland. St. Louis bands on the lineup are Funky Butt Brass Band, Western States, Riley Holtz and the Screechin’ Halts. This is the 11th year for the festival. Following a festival kickoff show from Steve Earle at 7 p.m. July 28 at the Old Rock House, the festival will see Drive-By Truckers, James McMurtry, the Screechin’ Halts at 6 p.m.July 29 at Chesterfield Amphitheater and Margo Price, Shovels and Rope, Hayes Carll, John Moreland, Funky Butt Brass Band, Western States, Riley Holtz at 1 p.m. July 30 at Chesterfield Amphitheater.