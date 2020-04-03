BO: It’s the day of the groundbreaking! Jake introduces his girlfriend (!) to Abbey, Haley and Maddie. His makeover was a success! Another plot string tied up.

GH: Standing around one of the high-top tables (Maddie’s idea, thankyouverymuch), Gussie stage-whispers to Haley and Jake that he can see the outline of a box in Billy Jr.’s pocket. The camera comes in close on Billy’s rear; there’s no box.

In an interview, Gussie says he really hopes Billy doesn’t propose to Marissa. Today is not the day for that.

BO: In the next scene, Gussie smoothly heads over to Billy and Marissa’s table and, with a goofy grin on his face, casually asks, “What’s the plan?” Billy says he’ll find out soon enough. What must Marissa be thinking during this bizarre exchange? Also, Billy and Marissa are both wearing the same clothes from their Jewel Box date.

GH: Suddenly, Billy Sr. and Christi come rolling into the frame on a horse-drawn carriage, and I’m like, Is the episode over already?! No, this is just their grand arrival at the groundbreaking.

BO: Jake shouts to the crowd, “Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado!” I don’t think he knows he’s then supposed to introduce the couple.

Peter sighting; he’s in shorts and a grey T-shirt. I’m struggling to figure out the dress code for this groundbreaking.

Christi notes that pulling up in the coach is so exciting for her — “all the blood, sweat and tears that we put into this company, it’s so worth it now that we’re here.” I don’t feel bad pointing out that the brewery never happened.