BO: It’s the day of the groundbreaking! Jake introduces his girlfriend (!) to Abbey, Haley and Maddie. His makeover was a success! Another plot string tied up.
GH: Standing around one of the high-top tables (Maddie’s idea, thankyouverymuch), Gussie stage-whispers to Haley and Jake that he can see the outline of a box in Billy Jr.’s pocket. The camera comes in close on Billy’s rear; there’s no box.
In an interview, Gussie says he really hopes Billy doesn’t propose to Marissa. Today is not the day for that.
BO: In the next scene, Gussie smoothly heads over to Billy and Marissa’s table and, with a goofy grin on his face, casually asks, “What’s the plan?” Billy says he’ll find out soon enough. What must Marissa be thinking during this bizarre exchange? Also, Billy and Marissa are both wearing the same clothes from their Jewel Box date.
GH: Suddenly, Billy Sr. and Christi come rolling into the frame on a horse-drawn carriage, and I’m like, Is the episode over already?! No, this is just their grand arrival at the groundbreaking.
BO: Jake shouts to the crowd, “Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado!” I don’t think he knows he’s then supposed to introduce the couple.
Peter sighting; he’s in shorts and a grey T-shirt. I’m struggling to figure out the dress code for this groundbreaking.
Christi notes that pulling up in the coach is so exciting for her — “all the blood, sweat and tears that we put into this company, it’s so worth it now that we’re here.” I don’t feel bad pointing out that the brewery never happened.
Billy Sr., who never worked for Anheuser-Busch, says that he wants to enlighten folks as to why the Busches are truly cut out for the beer business. He’s speaking into a microphone that is over-amplifying his voice, which is also somehow echoing as they stand outside.
GH: After Billy’s speech — in which he manages not to say the name of his brewing company or the brand name Kräftig — the family gathers to put on ceremonial hard hats and dig their ceremonial shovels into a big pile of ceremonial dirt.
A few moments after the historic shoveling, Billy Jr. grabs Marissa by the hand and drags her over to the lectern. He takes the mic and calls for everyone’s attention. “I wanted to tell everybody that this girl right here, Marissa, you are the love of my life.”
Christi shouts “Billy, I swear to God,” slams her drink down on a table and storms out of the tent.
BO: Cut to commercial! So dramatic!
“This is one of the worst feelings in the world,” Christi says in an interview. “I don’t want to be a part of a rushed engagement. It’s just too soon.”
Just in case we needed a reminder that no one in the family likes Marissa or thinks Billy should get engaged. As Christi is shown charging across the field, it also looks like Abbey is walking off in the distance.
GH: Billy is still speaking into a microphone and not kneeling — or ripping his pants: “I know there’s a lot going on with he family right now. I want to tell everybody here today that Marissa’s going to move here, and we’re going to figure things out together. And I hope the rest of this family would understand that.”
The attendees who are not personally involved in this drama are like, What a weird groundbreaking.
BO: Billy Sr. waves his wife back over, and there is a group hug of Billys, Marissa and Christi.
Billy Jr. says he realized the best way to convince his family that Marissa is the love of his life was to have her move back to St. Louis. No mention is made of her job in Dallas, or why she changed her mind about moving.
GH: Or of Marissa’s parents, that nice couple we met in that scene in Episode 7 where everyone pretended to be in Dallas, even though it was clear they were in the Central West End.
In an interview, Christi says she’s not ready for Billy to grow up, but she knows it’s coming. Billy Jr., Marissa and Christi walk away for a semi-private conversation. They agree that family is everything.
BO: And Christi once again warns that she will be a nightmare mother-in-law. Christi begins to cry, which makes Billy cry, which makes Marissa cry. More hugs.
GH: A precious moment indeed. Marissa, clearly shell-shocked from the Busch roller coaster ride she has endured, barely speaks in this episode.
BO: Christi says the moral of the story is to listen to your mother.
The other moral: A reality show shouldn’t have this many manufactured storylines.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!