Open table

GH: Billy Jr. and Marissa, still in town after Gussie’s party, are making out in Forest Park. He leads her into the Jewel Box, which is new to her. He carries in a picnic basket that, judging by the reckless way he swings it around, is either empty or filled with broken glass by now.

BO: The weather once again reveals how out-of-sequence this show was filmed; a previous episode’s interactions clearly happened in the fall, but this is summertime.

GH: Inside the Jewel Box, they approach a tiny table with two chairs. On the table is a bottle of Champagne and glasses. So what’s in Billy’s picnic basket?

They sit and hold hands across the tiny table. “I only want to do stuff like this for you because you’re the only person I want to make memories with,” he tells her. Swoon!

BO: Billy explains that when he’s with Marissa, all his anxieties are gone and everything is easier. In voiceover, he reminds us that Marissa’s parents made it known — in that scene in Episode 7 where they pretended to be in Dallas but they actually were at Scape in the Central West End — that they should be married before they live together.

GH: So, from that, Billy decides the next step is marriage.

Marissa looks baffled as they clink their glasses of bubbly. They embrace, and Billy dips Marissa. “I want to live in this right now,” he says. By “this,” I think he means “the moment” and not “the Jewel Box.”