When 10 a.m. Saturday • Where Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main Street, Edwardsville • How much Free, but registration is required at edwardsvillelibrary.org • More info operaedwardsville.org
Opera Edwardsville and the vocal music department at SIUE have collaborated to produce an opera for children: a musical retelling of the classic tale “Pinocchio.” The famous puppet-turned-boy meets characters from other operas, including Dr. Dulcamara from “The Elixir of Love” and the mechanical doll Olympia from “The Tales of Hoffmann” in this 40-minute music drama. By Sarah Bryan Miller