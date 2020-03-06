Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Experience the magic of opera from beginning to end by writing, producing and performing your own opera at Opera Camp for Kids.
210 Hazel Avenue, Webster Groves; experienceopera.org/camps; 314-963-4251
Opera Camp for Kids at Hudson Elementary • June 8-12. Ages 9-12, $175.
PlayFirst
PlayFirst is designed to teach the game of soccer in a very creative and dynamic manner.
12525 Sportport Road, Maryland Heights; sportportintl.leagueapps.com/camps; 618-974-8471
St. Louis Soccer Elite-Elite Prospect Camp • This is a great opportunity for aspiring women’s soccer players to get an up-close look into St. Louis University Women’s Soccer. Training will include technical and tactical sessions, small-sided games and 11 vs. 11 games. Campers will each receive individual attention and feedback from head coach Katie Shields, SLU assistant coaches and current SLU players. July 11. Ages 13-18, $150.
Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital
If you are looking for a summer program that will both educate and engage your child on a variety of levels, Ranken Jordan’s free camps may be for you.
11365 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights; rankenjordan.org; 314-872-6481
Pre-School Camp • June 15-19. Ages 4-5, free.
School Age Camp • June 29-July 2. Ages 6-12, free.
Ranken Technical College- Adventure Academy
Summer Adventure Academies engage students in fun, real world, hands-on activities that demonstrate the skills necessary in technical occupations.
4431 Finney Avenue; ranken.edu; 314-371-0236
Aviation Technology • Learn about the joys of flight. July 13-17. Ages 12-14, $95.
Heavy Metals • Use raw metal to create your own designs. July 13-17. Ages 12-14, $95.
Rockwood Summit Baseball Camp
Rockwood Summit baseball camp for Kindergarten to 8th grade. All are welcome regardless of where you attend school.
1780 Hawkins Road, Fenton; rsdmo.org/rsummit/athletics/Pages/Sports-Camps.aspx; 636-891-6800
Pitching Clinic • Clinic will stress the fundamentals of pitching: stretch and wind-up, pitch grips, pick-offs and drills for use at home. June 18-15. Ages 7-13, $75.
Rohan Woods School Summer Preschool Program
Summer is a time to be creative, explore new worlds, develop new skills and have fun. Rohan Woods offers a quality Summer Preschool Program for children age 2 through 5.
115 Bennett Avenue; RohanWoods.org/summer; 314-821-6270
Rohan Woods Summer Preschool Session I Full Day • Animals, Animals, Animals. June 1-12. Ages 2-5, $650.
St. Louis County Parks and Recreation — Queeny Park
Kids will make memories for a lifetime at Camp Queeny. Activities include sports, nature activities, arts and crafts, outdoor fun, and special events.
550 Weidman Road; stlouisco.com/Parks-and-Recreation/Childrens-Fun/Day-Camps; 314-615-8472
Camp Queeny Session 1 • Outdoor Camp for kids 5-12 in Queeny Park. June 8-12. Ages 5-12, $90.
St. Louis Parks and Recreation — North County Recreation Complex
Campers will be swimming at a brand new water park several days a week and go on several field trips throughout the summer.
2577 Redman Road; stlouisco.com/parks; 314-615-8839
Camp Eagle’s Nest-Session 1 • A summer day camp for children ages 5-12 including sports, nature programs and daily swimming. June 8-12. Ages 5-12, $60.
Intro to Sports Camp-Session 1 • A summer day camp for children ages 5-12 focusing on different sports, as well as daily swimming. July 20-24. Ages 5-12, $60.
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter