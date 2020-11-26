Antonio French: Compromise is key for next mayor

St. Louis is “almost ungovernable,” St. Louis University political science professor Ken Warren told the Post-Dispatch last week after Krewson’s announcement. “The factionalism in St. Louis is out of control. Structurally, the board of aldermen is a joke. It’s just a fragmented city with everyone hanging on to their fiefdoms.”

I served for eight years in city government on the Board of Aldermen, and I can tell the professor that he doesn’t know the half of it. The political climate at City Hall is the worst I’ve seen. Aldermen I’ve spoken to echo the same sentiment. Gone are the days when members of the board maintained long-term relationships with each other regardless of daily disagreements, and when a deal could be brokered even after a bitter debate.

Gone are compromises. In fact, even the words compromise and deal are viewed with disdain by an electorate convinced that those who are willing to work within a corrupt system are by definition corrupt themselves. Experience is often viewed as a negative. Many voters — often the loudest voters — don’t want experienced compromisers. They want new fighters. And several candidates are willing to enter the ring and give the crowd the show they’re asking for. The more absolutes the better. No time for nuance, not with this audience.