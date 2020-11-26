Antonio French: Compromise is key for next mayor

For the second time in as many elections, the race for mayor of St. Louis will not include an incumbent. After four tough years, Mayor Lyda Krewson decided the upcoming fight for four more wasn’t worth the effort. Or maybe it was as she described in her press conference. She said after celebrating her 68th birthday with her family she decided it was time to retire. I can imagine the saxophone music from “Lethal Weapon” playing in the background and the mayor telling her former TV anchor husband, Mike Owens, “I’m getting too old for this mess,” in her best Danny Glover impersonation.
Meanwhile on the left, the soundtrack playing was from “The Wizard of Oz.” “Ding dong! The witch is dead” they sang, dancing on the political grave of someone they viewed as an enemy. Still feeling the momentum of their August victories in campaigns for circuit attorney, treasurer, Congress, and Proposition D, to them, the exit of the incumbent from next year’s mayoral race — just four months away — provides a clear path to Room 200 at City Hall.
Of course, others see it differently. Krewson’s departure along with Prop D’s runoff election element means anyone can run for mayor with relatively little to lose. A minority of voters will still likely choose the candidates who go on to the April ballot. From there, we know two things today: For the second time in four years, St. Louis will have a new mayor, and whoever wins, that person is going to have his or her work cut out for them.
St. Louis is “almost ungovernable,” St. Louis University political science professor Ken Warren told the Post-Dispatch last week after Krewson’s announcement. “The factionalism in St. Louis is out of control. Structurally, the board of aldermen is a joke. It’s just a fragmented city with everyone hanging on to their fiefdoms.”
I served for eight years in city government on the Board of Aldermen, and I can tell the professor that he doesn’t know the half of it. The political climate at City Hall is the worst I’ve seen. Aldermen I’ve spoken to echo the same sentiment. Gone are the days when members of the board maintained long-term relationships with each other regardless of daily disagreements, and when a deal could be brokered even after a bitter debate.
Gone are compromises. In fact, even the words compromise and deal are viewed with disdain by an electorate convinced that those who are willing to work within a corrupt system are by definition corrupt themselves. Experience is often viewed as a negative. Many voters — often the loudest voters — don’t want experienced compromisers. They want new fighters. And several candidates are willing to enter the ring and give the crowd the show they’re asking for. The more absolutes the better. No time for nuance, not with this audience.
But while all winners know how to fight, not all fighters know how to win. Especially the big fights. After the election, the fights just get tougher, and the them-versus-us rhetoric that may help win the next mayor her or his office will not be enough to be successful while in it.
Because of the challenges presented by the unique structure of St. Louis city government, the next mayor will need to be skillful at both building and — the decidedly more difficult part — maintaining coalitions. The eventual winner should heed the words of the motto of the Congressional Black Caucus: “No permanent friends, no permanent enemies, just permanent interests.”
The fights in City Hall today are too permanent. Too personal. From one unrelated issue to the next, too many leaders are being led by the applause of their particular faction, which, however loud, is still only a tiny part of the whole. To be successful in tackling the big problems that threaten this city, the next mayor must govern to the whole.
Compromise is the nature of politics. It’s how things get done. The opposite is also true. A government of people who refuse to compromise is a government that will accomplish very little. And an administration that will burn through political capital fighting petty squabbles will likely lose the big fights that matter.
A lot of St. Louisans say they want a fighter. But the job of St. Louis mayor today requires a dealmaker. Someone who can sit down with adversaries and see them not as enemies but as potential partners. Someone who can strike a deal with other officials on one issue even while vehemently opposing them on another — all while being brave enough to stand their ground with supporters who think compromise is betrayal.
I do not envy the next mayor. The challenges facing this city will take longer than four years to fix, but holding the office may prove to be the biggest challenge of all.
