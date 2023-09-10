If Missouri’s Attorney General, Andrew Bailey, has ever smiled in any of his press conferences, I’ve missed it. Yet the tone of his recent op-ed in the Post-Dispatch (”I’m proud to have led the fight against gender intervention for minors,” Sept 1) was absolutely gleeful as he bragged about saving our children from the “mutilation” (his word) of gender reassignment surgery as well as preventing them from receiving hormone-blocking drugs. What a crock. This is just another instance of one of our politicians substituting their personal beliefs and opinions for those of physicians, parents, and ordinary citizens.

A small group of my friends of varied political persuasions discussed this topic after Bailey’s op-ed ran. Despite our dueling political opinions, we were unanimous in our disgust of the word “mutilation.” Our discussion yielded a number of what-ifs. We wondered if mutilation could be in the eye of the beholder.

From 1996 to 2018, before the law was declared unconstitutional, female genital mutilation was illegal for minors in the United States. One version of this, called circumcision, occurs when a young girl (often not anesthetized) has her clitoris removed with a knife. In 2021, the Stop FGM Act of 2020 was signed into law, giving federal authorities the power to prosecute practitioners and collaborators (i.e., someone holding the child down) for assisting in these sorts of procedures. And, as of August 2023, 41 states have declared the practice illegal.

Even though this has been deemed mutilation, what about other medical decisions? Is male circumcision mutilation? Like female circumcision, it’s traditional. And it’s ordinarily done to children. Would Bailey go after parents, doctors, or mohels who perform this procedure?

What about people who decide to have prophylactic removal of breasts, ovaries, or even their colons once they learn that they carry the gene that increases their risks for specific types of cancers?

Then there’s the case of intersex babies — previously called hermaphrodites before that term became politically incorrect. These are babies born with both male and female external genitalia, usually. Some lack internal organs to support what their external characteristics exhibit. More troublesome would be the rare baby with both sets of internal organs to match his or her external genitalia. Imagine the conundrum for those parents.

If an extra penis is removed from a baby that has all the internal organs to be female (or vice-versa), would that be mutilation? I’d call that attempts by the parents to spare their child multiple medical procedures, and as much emotional stress as possible, not mutilation.

I can still remember the 2011 Barbara Walter’s interview of a then-11-year-old Jazz Jennings, a transgender girl whose life is more recently chronicled on the TLC series, “I Am Jazz.” (The 20/20 interview can still be viewed on YouTube.) Barbara asked her “Are you a boy or a girl?” Jazz said, “I’m a girl in a boy’s body.”

The entire interview with Jazz and her parents illustrates many of the struggles these families face. Jazz’s family had to adopt the pseudonym “Jennings” after all the hate mail and death threats started to come, often directed at the child. Now 23, Jazz had the hormone-blocking drugs and counseling before she reached puberty, so male features like an Adam’s apple never developed. After she was an adult, she underwent sexual reassignment surgery.

In my past 9-to-5 job, I’ve had more than a few encounters with transgender people, often with questions about changing their names and/or sex on their Social Security records — which is only possible if the courts and/or the state have already changed it. Not one of them had ever had surgery before they were adults. Most had not received hormone-blocking drugs — if they existed in the 70s and 80s. Unlike Jazz, who looks entirely female, this often made them more noticeable targets for the bigoted hostility they frequently encountered.

Although we profess to be a land where individual freedoms exist, history fails to support that. State laws banning interracial marriage weren’t declared unconstitutional in the U.S. until 1967 and remained on the books in some states until 2000. Same-sex marriages were not constitutionally protected until 2015. Now transsexuals are the latest target of the regressive politicians of the country and certainly our state.

Involving himself in the medical decisions of families as Bailey has done is not only a disservice to the doctors and families involved but to the rest of us as well, as it portrays us as dolts. Sorry, we’re not.

Janet Y. Jackson is a Post-Dispatch columnist and Editorial Board member.