Following the second federal indictment charging former President Donald Trump with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, Trump supporters claimed he truly believed Democrats stole the election from him. The belief, they asserted, justified his schemes to remain in power.

As many legal scholars argue, the defense does not necessarily exculpate Trump in a court of law if he criminally operationalized the false belief.

But just as importantly, Trump’s defense fails in the court of public opinion. It doesn’t argue a case as much as it exposes profound character flaws that should disqualify any person from holding high political office.

Trump’s defense depicts him as immediately apprehending truth and therefore justified in ignoring advisors, courts, expert legal and political officials (including his own Attorney General), independent journalists, and the majority of the American people. The defense portrays Trump as brazenly going his way since only he (and a few cronies) comprehended what happened during the 2020 election and who won, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. The certainty of Trump’s belief prohibited questions from his followers that might have undermined it.

Trump’s defense is problematic because it discloses the dangerous character flaws the conservative political philosopher Eric Voegelin once associated with the leaders of 20th-century authoritarian movements. Such flaws undermine democratic leadership.

Voegelin, Austrian by birth, fled to the United States from Vienna in 1938 when Nazi forces annexed Austria. He spent his academic career at various American universities, including the prestigious Hoover Institution at Stanford University, a think tank supporting the U.S. Constitution, its Bill of Rights, and its method of representative government.

In the essay collection “Science, Politics and Gnosticism,” Voegelin showed how the ancient practice of Gnosticism pervaded 20th-century authoritarian movements. Voegelin explained how like Gnostics of old, fascists and totalitarians claimed that only they could comprehend the evils arrayed against them and purge societies of their ills. The beliefs of these leaders purportedly provided them with direct, immediate apprehension or visions of truth without the need for critical reflection. Thus, authoritarians claimed absolute mastery of reality and to possess knowledge immune from criticism.

As Voegelin pointed out, authoritarians who believed in their self-sufficiency suffered from delusions of grandeur, hubris, dogmatism, and complete disregard for established law and order and political traditions. He explained how, by demanding unflinching allegiance from their followers based on so-called unassailable beliefs, authoritarians could justify violence against dissenters.

The historian Bradley J. Birzer notes that, for Voegelin, the beliefs of authoritarians perverted “our understanding not only of time and history but also of the human person.”

Trump’s defense and the belief upon which it rests reveal many of the dysfunctional character traits identified by Voegelin. As such, they also promote a corrupted view of time and history as processes that only Trump believes he can fathom and control. Hence Trump’s claims to “make America great again” and “Save America” by any means necessary — including overturning elections.

Trump’s belief and defense embrace degraded views of persons like him, with their paranoid, aggrieved, and insular worldviews (for him, seen as something heroic). And they denounce anyone who challenges him as cowardly, disloyal, and untrustworthy.

Trump’s defense and belief explain why he traffics in bizarre “deep state” conspiracies. For Trump, conspiracies reveal the actual threats to America that only he can defeat.

More contemporary students of authoritarianism have provided terrifying accounts of Trump’s authoritarian beliefs. Writing in The Washington Post just months before the 2016 presidential election, Anne Applebaum worried whether the possible election of Trump meant “the end of the West as we know it?” In the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present,” Ruth Ben-Ghiat cautions that Trump’s beliefs are right out of the authoritarian playbook and that if reelected he will never leave office.

Most recently, in his analysis of a campaign speech Trump delivered in South Dakota, CNN’s Stephen Collinson described how Trump’s stark rhetoric “raised the prospect of a second presidency that would be even more extreme and challenging to the rule of law than his first. His view that the Oval Office confers unfettered powers suggests Trump would indulge in similar conduct as that for which he is awaiting trial, including intimidating local officials in an alleged bid to overturn his 2020 defeat.”

When faced with compelling evidence that overturns their beliefs, great democratic leaders admit what they believed to be true was wrong. The flawed character traits motivating Trump’s defense prevent him from ever admitting to being wrong. This is part of a “strongman” ethos he thinks makes him appealing. But as Voegelin warns, Trump’s belief and corresponding defense only demonstrate how unfit he is to hold political office ever again.