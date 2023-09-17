No one likes to pay insurance premiums but when disaster strikes, they sure are relieved to have it. That is what the growing bipartisan group No Labels is offering the electorate.

Poll after poll shows that a majority of Americans do not want a 2020 rematch between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump in 2024. It is hard to imagine a sequence of events that changes the polling or gets better for either candidate, especially since Biden will only get older and Trump’s legal liabilities will increase over time.

Imagine the following scenario, which is not beyond imagination:

It is late September 2024 and the nominating conventions have passed. The Republicans met in July and nominated Trump. The Democrats convened in August and incumbent Biden was renominated.

Trump has been convicted in the federal trial for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Trump’s trial for his mishandling of classified documents is ongoing in Florida, as well as his Georgia trial over election interference. The American public has learned a great deal of information during the trials and a majority of the electorate thinks Trump should be disqualified from holding the office of the presidency.

All the while, President Biden’s approval numbers remain low, with Vice President Kamala Harris’ even lower. Then Biden has a major health event and both confidence in him and enthusiasm for the general election tanks.

With that sequence of events would the American people not be relieved that there was another choice. That there was an insurance policy in place to avert an electoral debacle?

This is what No Labels — a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization established in 2009 — is offering.

No Labels spent its first decade plus working to build a bipartisan governing coalition in Congress. They helped create the House Problem Solvers Caucus and an allied Senate group that led passage of the historic 2021 infrastructure bill. Later that year, No Labels launched a project to secure nationwide ballot access to enable the potential nomination of an independent Unity Ticket in 2024.

No Labels identifies themselves as “a growing national movement of common-sense Americans pushing our leaders together to solve our country’s biggest problems.”

From their website: “Our movement includes conservatives, liberals and everyone in between, but we are all united by certain fundamental beliefs. We care about this country more than the demands of any political party. We believe political leaders need to listen more to the majority of Americans and less to extremists on the far left and far right. We are grateful to live in a country where we can openly disagree with other people. We believe America isn’t perfect, but we love this country and would not want to live any place else. We can still love and respect people who do not share our political opinions. We support, and are grateful for, the U.S. military.”

No Labels has been working on obtaining ballot access in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A potential unity ticket would include a Democrat and a Republican candidate, one on the top of the ticket and one on the bottom of the ticket. But only if the American people say that is what they want.

No Labels has not yet committed to offering its ballot line to a presidential ticket. According to their website they will run “ONLY under the proper environmental conditions, which must be met for us to proceed. We will measure these conditions rigorously, through regular polling and research.”

Their own extensive polling shows that 63% of Americans would be open to supporting a moderate independent presidential candidate in 2024 if the alternatives are Trump and Biden.

No Labels is offering an insurance provision to the country. Their detractors, who at this time are mostly Democrats, worry about the votes a potential unity ticket would take from Biden and Harris. The same critics have been silent on Green Party candidate Cornel West’s potential vote share.

No Labels is on record as saying they will not be a spoiler for Trump. Instead, they are doing the hard work of getting ballot access and would only offer its ballot line to a Unity Ticket if it had a real shot to win the White House. They understand the threat that Trump poses to our Constitutional order. No Labels co-chairs Sen. Joe Lieberman and Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. have said unequivocally: “Donald Trump should never again be president of the United States.”

If the Democratic and Republican parties continue on their current paths, both will be complicit in nominating candidates that a majority of American voters do not want. Neither political party should be limiting the choices for the American electorate. That is undemocratic.

So, if it turns out that the American people want another choice and would actually vote for a Unity ticket, No Labels will be ready to go. I for one would be glad that the glass will be there in 2024 to break in case of an emergency.

Lynn Schmidt is a Post-Dispatch columnist and Editorial Board member. lynnschmidtrn@outlook.com