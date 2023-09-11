Concentrated economic power creates concentrated political power, allowing giant corporations to invest growing sums of money into influencing our government and tilting laws and rules in their favor at our expense. The implications are especially dire when it comes to America’s food supply.

Over the last four decades, multinational corporations have unconstitutionally amassed undue influence over the U.S. economy, stifling competition in markets and harming all of us: farmers, workers, consumers, small businesses, and our Main Streets, urban and rural.

And, especially witnessed since the pandemic, monopolistic corporations and centralized and concentrated markets expose consumers to the risks of brittle, unresponsive supply chains, such as shortages of essential goods and increased prices.

Compounding the problem associated with horizontal consolidation is the rapid trend toward vertical integration. Manufacturers, processors and packers increasingly control all stages of production and inventory through commodity ownership and one-sided contracts. This corporate control of production unnecessarily eliminates market transparency, creating an environment ripe for price manipulation and discrimination.

A critical role of government is to ensure fairness by facilitating properly operating markets and balance in the economic relationships among farmers/ranchers, consumers and food companies.

But there is some good news and we need to show our support. In July, at the direction of President Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission responded and announced proposed new guidelines on corporate mega-mergers that could negatively impact competition.

Here at the Missouri Rural Crisis Center, we’ve been demanding this policy change for literally decades.

The issue of consolidation in agriculture markets is at the center of many of the challenges for rural America. What U.S. and Missouri family farmers and livestock producers have been living with for entirely too long and face every day as they struggle to maintain economically viable farming operations.

This is what unfettered mergers and hyper-consolidation looks like:

• Four corporations control as much as 85% of the beef market: JBS, Tyson, Cargill and Mafrig.

• Four corporations control nearly 60% of the poultry market: JBS (Pilgrim’s Pride), Tyson Foods, Wayne/Sanderson and Purdue.

• Four corporations control nearly 80% of the pork market: JBS, Smithfield, Tyson and Hormel.

• Four corporations control more than 60% of the seed market: Bayer/Monsanto, Corteva, Syngenta/ChemChina and BASF.

• Four corporations control upwards of 70% of the national retail food market: Walmart, Kroger, Costco and Albertsons; and, right now, Kroger and Albertsons are attempting to merge.

JBS, Smithfield, Marfrig, Bayer/Monsanto, Syngenta/ChemChina, and BASF are foreign-owned corporations, which control huge amounts of our food and agriculture industries, and extract enormous amounts of wealth and income from our communities and our country.

Consolidation raises input costs for farmers, reduces farm gate price for crops and livestock, restricts consumer choice, and contributes to a widening farm to retail price spread. A handful of companies controlling most food markets results in economic extraction, hitting rural communities especially hard. We see it every day as consumers’ experience rapid price inflation while these food companies continue to report record profits, quarter over quarter.

Want more reasons why we need to stop additional consolidation? Here you go: monopolistic control of markets is a threat to our fight for representative democracy.

When too much economic and political power is concentrated in too few hands, we risk losing the republican form of government the Constitution requires.

So, what can we do about it? Demand and support good policy changes when we see them — and then demand more. We make it easy to make your comment on the proposed rule to stop corporate mega-mergers on our website. Go to www.morural.org or search the web for “Missouri Rural Crisis Center” and look on our home page for how to make your comment (as well as some talking points).

As we make demands for better government, we have to make sure we say a resounding yes when elected representatives make good policies. And this — addressing corporate mega-mergers in our food system — is vital for our food and national security both now and into the future.

Tim Gibbons is with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center, a statewide farm and rural membership organization founded in 1985 with the mission to preserve family farms, promote stewardship of the land and environmental integrity and strive for economic and social justice by building unity and mutual understanding among diverse groups, both rural and urban.