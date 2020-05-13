Andrew Betson: Remembering the lessons of the Kent State protests

Just hours after four students were killed by Ohio Army National Guard soldiers at Kent State,
protesters at Washington University in St. Louis burned down the ROTC building on campus.
Shouting “Kent State, Kent State,” they demanded the university abolish the Reserve Officers’
Training Corps program.
But 50 years later, the Gateway Battalion Army ROTC continues to execute its mission of
producing officers for the U.S. Army’s Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces,. Currently,
the Gateway Battalion boasts 107 students in its ranks. About 30% attend Washington
University, which hosts the battalion. The remaining cadets are enrolled at eight other
universities -- Saint Louis University, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University,
Missouri Baptist University, Maryville University, University of Missouri - St. Louis, Webster
University and Lindenwood University.
As we reflect on difficult times from half a century ago, we can celebrate a tremendous
comeback story. This year, Washington University won the General Douglas MacArthur Award
for Leadership, a top honor for ROTC units that represent the ideals of duty, honor and country.
Awardees rank high in cadet performance, retention and standing on the command’s National
Order of Merit List. In addition, the award panel considers the relationship between the ROTC
Program and its host university. We’re proud to be one of eight schools selected from the 274
senior Army ROTC units nationwide.
We’re also proud of our battalion's 23 graduating cadets, each of whom will earn their second
lieutenant bars and receive their commissions in the coming weeks.
Among them is Canaan Hancock, a WashU anthropology and Arabic student. Hancock currently
serves as outreach director for the nonprofit LFR International, which offers lifesaving first aid
training in nations without advanced emergency medicine. After graduation, he will serve in the
reserves as he attends medical school at the University of Texas in Austin.
And there’s Adam Messer and Tristan Boomer, also WashU seniors, who will join the military's
Cyber Branch, the Army’s newest occupational field for officers. Messer, a recipient of the
Society of American Military Engineers Award, ranked in the top five percent of all Army ROTC
graduates in the nation. Boomer majored in systems engineering and finance. Both are among
this year’s Distinguished Military Graduates in Army ROTC, and will use their education to face
the daunting new battlefield of cyberspace.
Also graduating is cadet battalion commander Madison Schneider, a marketing major at St.
Louis University who has studied Swahili in Tanzania and earned her Air Assault Wings. Soon
she will report to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. where she will serve as active duty engineer officer.
The Army has provided these students an education in servant leadership, a community of
lifelong friends and, not least of all, money. Army ROTC provides more scholarship dollars than
any other program in the United States. Last year, Gateway Battalion cadets received more
than $2.6 million in ROTC scholarships.
But our success would not be possible without the support of our partner universities.
Washington University, for instance, now offers additional scholarship dollars to cadets to cover
room and board. And three of its schools offer academic credit for some ROTC classes. That’s a
big deal to ROTC cadets who will spend hundreds of additional hours at physical training,
military science classes, leadership labs and summer programs. The expanded benefits have
paid off. WashU has more than doubled its number of enrolled cadets from 14 in 2014 to 31
today.
The alliance between ROTC and higher education is a win-win-win. The cadets are provided the
knowledge and critical thinking tools needed to tackle today’s complex global challenges. The
universities are enriched by these talented, dedicated leaders. And our nation is protected by
highly trained, highly educated officers who are prepared to succeed wherever they are
deployed.
Since those dark days 50 years ago, scores of Washington University graduates have gone on
to honorable service. And two have given the last full measure of devotion in combat. Thanks to
ROTC programs such as the Gateway Battalion, America will continue to be strengthened by
officers who embody our values of honor, courage and respect.
Per veritatem vis. Train to Lead.
Andrew P. Betson of the Gateway Battalion is a major in the U.S. Army and professor and chair
of the military science department at Washington University in St. Louis. The thoughts and
ideas expressed are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those of Cadet Command,
the U.S. Army, or the Department of Defense.
