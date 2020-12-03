Antonio French: Five Priorities for St. Louis in 2021

First, some good news: 2020 is almost over. Hoo-ray! The year from hell is coming to an end, and January will bring us a new year, a new president, a vaccine for this horrible coronavirus, and perhaps new hopefulness so desperately needed in these trying times. It also brings us a new opportunity here in St. Louis to refocus on how we turn things around before it’s too late.

In 2021, St. Louis will receive the results of this year’s U.S. census. I predict that the data will not be good news for the city. There’s a good chance that the population will drop below 300,000 for the first time since the 1860s. That should worry government officials at every level, as well as civic and business leaders. St. Louis is the economic and cultural engine of the region, and that engine is sputtering.

Here are five things I think St. Louis and those who depend on it (St. Louis County and state of Missouri, I’m looking at you) should focus on in 2021.