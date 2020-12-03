Antonio French: Five Priorities for St. Louis in 2021

First, some good news: 2020 is almost over. Hoo-ray! The year from hell is coming to an end, and January will bring us a new year, a new president, a vaccine for this horrible coronavirus, and perhaps new hopefulness so desperately needed in these trying times. It also brings us a new opportunity here in St. Louis to refocus on how we turn things around before it’s too late.
In 2021, St. Louis will receive the results of this year’s U.S. census. I predict that the data will not be good news for the city. There’s a good chance that the population will drop below 300,000 for the first time since the 1860s. That should worry government officials at every level, as well as civic and business leaders. St. Louis is the economic and cultural engine of the region, and that engine is sputtering.
Here are five things I think St. Louis and those who depend on it (St. Louis County and state of Missouri, I’m looking at you) should focus on in 2021.
Violence. Reducing violence remains the city’s most important issue. In 2020 the numbers went in the wrong direction. The city has already recorded its highest number of homicides in years: 243 as of Dec. 1 (25% higher than last year). More alarming is the number of shootings: nearly 3,000. It cannot be overstated how much harder this violence makes everything else. It’s hard to maintain population numbers when so many people are fearful for their lives. It’s hard to attract new residents, new talent, new money. And not just for the city or the individual neighborhoods where most of the violence occurs but for any community that shares St. Louis’ name and identity. St. Louis County and its 88 municipalities are affected. The universities in and around St. Louis are affected. Businesses headquartered in the St. Louis region are affected. This issue has to be at the top of every priority list.
Racism. Let’s face facts. Racism is a major, if not defining, problem in Missouri. Always has been. Since before this territory was a state. Since before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1857 that former St. Louis slave Dred Scott — and every other Black person — had “no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” Since before Ferguson. It’s a history explored in Walter Johnson’s book, “The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States,” a must-read for anyone wanting to know how things got to be this way. Besides the toll it takes on the human spirit, it also creates a ceiling for how prosperous St. Louis and Missouri can ever be. Neither the city nor the state is in any position to disregard the talents and potential contributions of Missourians based on their race. And because we do, we are collectively not as successful.
Policing. Just like in kindergarten, 1+2=3. The first two priorities on this list are closely linked to the third. Let’s separate the conversations about “defunding the police” or “backing the blue” and let’s just look at the data. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is simply not producing great results. That is undeniable. People literally get away with murder in St. Louis. As of Dec. 1, 72% of homicides this year were unsolved. No one should be OK with that result. And the lack of accountability for committing gun violence will only lead to continued gun violence. The police department must repair its broken relationship with the Black communities it patrols and where most of the violence occurs. That has to start with holding its officers accountable when they cross the line. The St. Louis police union has been very effective in its opposition to accountability efforts, aided by a mayor unwilling to stand up to it.
Education. Superintendent Kelvin Adams has announced that 11 more schools may be closing in St. Louis, and enrollment numbers have now dropped to just 18,248. This is a devastating blow for many St. Louis neighborhoods. More vacant school buildings are the last thing they need. But it’s also understandable. As the population further declines and as more and more parents choose alternatives, the district can’t possibly keep all these buildings open. The next mayor should lead on education, with the schools superintendent at the table along with charter school leaders and the universities that oversee their charters.
Capital. Government can’t do it alone. Nor should it. But government plays a major role in unleashing the talent and resources of the city. One way the next mayor can do this is by fighting redlining. According to a recent report, St. Louis has America’s fourth-highest mortgage-denial rate for Black people. In 2017, only 154 mortgage loans were approved north of Delmar Boulevard, less than 4% of the nearly 3,900 home loans issued in the city. Without access to capital, north siders can’t help rebuild this city.
I’m sure others could add more to this list. But it’s clear that the problems facing the city — including the lasting effects of this pandemic — are things that the city can’t fix alone. Regional and state support is needed. But it starts with a focused set of priorities and leadership to bring people together to get it done.
