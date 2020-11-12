Antonio French: The tragedy of 1994 Crime Bill provides lessons for today

The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, known now simply as the 1994 crime bill, is blamed by many today for mass incarceration in America and the further decimation of Black neighborhoods. Joe Biden’s support of the landmark legislation has been used by both progressives and allies of Donald Trump (foreign and domestic) to attack the president-elect. But the truth is more gray and less black and white than today’s narrative.
I remember 1994 very well. I was a 16-year-old Black kid living in north St. Louis. I remember the violence. The gunshots. The murders. St. Louis violence is out of control today as gunshots can be heard every night in the city and the murder rate is on a record pace. But in 1994, 248 people were murdered. The year before that, 267 people were murdered. During my four years of high school, 950 were murdered in St. Louis city. And that’s just the people who died of gun violence, not the thousands more who were injured by gunfire, or paralyzed, or still thousands more who were traumatized by the violence that shaped that period.
I remember not being able to wear the color red in my neighborhood. I remember Black leaders demanding, and fearful mothers begging, for government leaders to do something about the violence.
I remember my grandmother being happy when Bill Clinton, her favorite president since John F. Kennedy, signed into law the landmark legislation, which also included the Violence Against Women Act and a ban on assault weapons. Murders in St. Louis dropped from 267 in 1993 to 113 in 1998, almost 58%, and my grandmother could rest a little easier.
Today, when both the year and historical hindsight are 2020, many young progressives, who were not alive in 1994 and remember none of the things that I do, are criticizing leading Democrats for their support of that legislation. During both his primary and general election campaigns, Joe Biden had to deal with the attacks just as Hillary Clinton did in 2016.
But Biden and Clinton did not stand alone in support of the bill. Most Black leaders also supported it. The first Black woman to ever serve in the U.S. Senate, Carol Moseley Braun, D-Illinois, voted in favor, as did two-thirds of the Congressional Black Caucus. Those leaders were following the will of their Black constituents. A Gallup poll at the time showed 58% of Black Americans supported the bill. In comparison, just 49% of white Americans supported it.
Antonio French, 43, brings to the Post-Dispatch his experience as a former alderman, businessman, activist and resident of north St. Louis.
Leading Black religious leaders lobbied the White House and Congress in support of the legislation and most Black members of Congress bowed to the pressure, even if many considered the bill imperfect.
The arrests and convictions that resulted from the law cost thousands of men and women their lives. But it also saved thousands of others. It’s a tragedy. An eye for an eye left us blind.
But it’s unfair to point fingers at Biden or Clinton alone. Black leaders of that day and their constituencies bear blame as well. They asked for it. My grandmother cheered it. And I say with some guilt, I benefited from it. The 1994 crime bill both saved and destroyed my north St. Louis neighborhood, where I still live today, allowing it to limp along for a few more decades before it one day completely succumbs, like so much of north St. Louis, to the effect of years of crime, neglect, depopulation, poverty and, in hindsight, the predictable effect of the imprisonment of thousands of fathers and breadwinners.
History is complicated. Narratives are always oversimplifications. The truth is messy. And there’s always blame to go around. But “judge not lest ye be judged,” young people, for your children may one day ask you what you did to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president of the United States. And what did you do when your government took children from their mothers and locked them in cages for nothing more than believing America was a land of freedom and opportunity.
How foolish we can seem sometimes.
As St. Louis heads for another record year of murders, a recent Gallup poll showed that 81% of Black Americans want police to spend the same amount of time or more in their neighborhoods.
As the violence rises, demands will come again from the Black community for more to be done. Mourning Black mothers will again beg for help to make the streets safer for the children not yet taken by violence. What will today’s leaders do? And how will it be different than 1994?
