Antonio French: The tragedy of 1994 Crime Bill provides lessons for today

Today, when both the year and historical hindsight are 2020, many young progressives, who were not alive in 1994 and remember none of the things that I do, are criticizing leading Democrats for their support of that legislation. During both his primary and general election campaigns, Joe Biden had to deal with the attacks just as Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

But Biden and Clinton did not stand alone in support of the bill. Most Black leaders also supported it. The first Black woman to ever serve in the U.S. Senate, Carol Moseley Braun, D-Illinois, voted in favor, as did two-thirds of the Congressional Black Caucus. Those leaders were following the will of their Black constituents. A Gallup poll at the time showed 58% of Black Americans supported the bill. In comparison, just 49% of white Americans supported it.

Leading Black religious leaders lobbied the White House and Congress in support of the legislation and most Black members of Congress bowed to the pressure, even if many considered the bill imperfect.

The arrests and convictions that resulted from the law cost thousands of men and women their lives. But it also saved thousands of others. It’s a tragedy. An eye for an eye left us blind.