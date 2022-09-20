Ash: Why do developers seem to run University City?

There is a serious lack of transparency in certain business conducted by University City with respect to major developments affecting residents. The Costco development negotiations were held over a nearly year-long period by University City officials before the public knew about it.

Similarly negotiations for another major development — the Avenir apartment complex to extend an entire block on Delmar Boulevard just southwest of Interstate 170 — began with no public input and is now waiting to be finalized by the City Council on September 27.

This 262-unit complex of luxury apartments, with rents estimated by the developer from $1,600 to $3,600 monthly, will house approximately 500 residents, displacing eight four-unit buildings that had rents accessible to middle and low-income residents. Whatever the merits of this project, what is most disturbing are details the city has effectively made only minimally transparent.

The developer has sworn an affidavit that the project involves “unusual and extraordinary expense” that, but for the tax abatement, the redevelopment project “cannot be undertaken.” The developer has requested five years of tax abatement beyond what is currently paid, with an estimated cost to the city of $2.19 million in tax abatements. But neither the developer nor city officials have shared any documentation to show that the construction, finance and ownership costs back up the developer’s assertion of need.

In addition, University City will be issuing industrial development bonds for up to $90 million in a complicated leasing agreement in conjunction with the developer to finance the project. Besides a presumably lower interest rate for the developer, the stated purpose is so the city can be the purchaser of materials and supplies free of sales tax, to the tune of $1.2 million unpaid —depriving local St. Louis County municipalities of these needed receipts. In spite of claiming that no taxpayer funds would be used to pay off the bonds, and “payable solely out of the rents, revenues and receipts derived by the City from the Project and the Lease,” there is financial risk. If necessary, perhaps to avoid going bankrupt, University City would have to pay the bonds off from general revenue — funds generated from resident taxpayers.

There is an overall feeling of coercion here. The developer, who owns and arguably has let these apartment units deteriorate to qualify for blighting, has already done the site deconstruction work on these properties. They are now vacant and unfit for habitation, just awaiting final approval of the bond issue and abatement, with the implicit threat of letting blight and vacancy in the partially cleared site continue if the project isn’t approved.

University City officials, not content with the initial Plan Commission vote to not endorse awarding tax abatement for this project, sent the proposal back again to get its recommendation to both blight the area concerned and to endorse the tax abatement request — which squeaked by on a 4-3 vote in spite of no detailing of the projected tax revenue foregone or financial detail as cited above.

In a further lack of transparency, the Sept. 12 City Council meeting was held virtually and with no opportunity for residents to speak. Only written comments were allowed. The agenda was only posted three days prior. “Avenir” was not mentioned by name, and the tax abatement was artfully introduced only under “certain agreements” and “certain other actions.” The University City newsletter “Roars” never includes information about these large city developments either.

Officials estimate it will take $40 million to buy out 300 flood-damaged homes in the city. Construction is expected to begin in October to renovate the Police Department Annex Building. Another $2.2 million is needed to remodel the old library in order to move the City Council chamber there. The Trinity Building also is being renovated as the new home for the municipal courts. Are these still the priorities? We need money to pick up flood-damaged home goods and the additional trash trucks to do so. Firefighter pensions are still unfunded. The list of needs is deep.

The City Council will post on the University City website no sooner than Sept. 23 these bills for final council vote. So far, City Council members have been inclined to accede to every wish made by city officials and this private developer. Residents’ written comments and requests to speak at the meeting— should officials allow it — need to be sent by noon Sept. 27 to councilcomments@ucitymo.org.

William Ash is a longtime resident of the First Ward in University City.