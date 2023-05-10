Recently there has been media interest in St. Louis and Dallas about a case that the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged back in February. We accused a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with child sex trafficking. Both defendants provided the same address in a suburb of Dallas, which explains the media interest in Texas.

The defendants were taken into custody at a St. Louis County hotel situated right on Interstate 70, less than two miles from St. Louis-Lambert International Airport. This location, where we allege the defendants intended to exploit two teenage girls sexually, made me reflect on all the advantages and opportunities that, unfortunately, St. Louis County provides for child sex traffickers with our cross section of interstate highways, international airport and abundant hotels.

Many child sex traffickers, like the two defendants from the Dallas area, are transients who cross state lines to exploit children sexually. As such, federal prosecutors tend to prosecute most of these cases in this region. However, the name used for this offense and the fact that many perpetrators are transient can lead to a misconception that sex traffickers always cross state lines. Child sex trafficking, by Missouri statute, is when an adult leads a child “to participate in a commercial sex act, a sexual performance, or the production of explicit sexual material.” This crime can be and is committed without the perpetrator leaving home.

This should disturb all of us: Child sex trafficking is happening right here. Not all the defendants are transients, either. Both the feds and our office have pending child sex trafficking charges against a woman who lives in St. Louis County. According to the charges filed against her, she enticed victims to cross state lines to work for her as a domestic with the plan of exploiting them sexually once they were established in an unfamiliar environment.

The stakes are high in investigating and prosecuting these crimes, because these victims often are pressured to become victimizers. Consider that one codefendant in the case we charged this year is only 18, barely an adult herself. Although it is premature to discuss this ongoing investigation further, in some instances, victims of child sex trafficking are groomed and forced to assist sex traffickers themselves.

Given the furtive nature of this crime and the vulnerability of the victims, it is an under-reported crime. In 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received more than 19,000 reports of possible child sex trafficking in the United States. Yet, Staca Shehan, vice-president of the analytical services division at the center, told The Guardian, “It’s concerning across the board how little trafficking is being reported.”

This crime is becoming more attractive to criminals because it has become easier to commit due to social media. In 2020, the Human Trafficking Institute reported, based on an analysis of 105 federal child sex trafficking cases, that Facebook was the social media platform most used by child sex traffickers; Instagram was second and Snapchat third. There is no legal requirement for social media companies to report child sex trafficking that occurs on their networks — and there should be.

In addition to finding ways to hold these powerful companies accountable, we all must be vigilant. Recognizing that social media has led to new strategies by child sex traffickers and more of these horrible crimes, our office is partnering with Gateway Alliance Against Human Trafficking to conduct training for our prosecutors, and we are encouraging our law enforcement partners to take advantage of this valuable local resource as well.

We need the community's help, too. If readers see evidence of a youth being exploited on social media — or anywhere — it's essential that people say something. They can call or text the Childhelp abuse hotline at 800-422-4453 or notify local law enforcement.

The occasion of our case being in the news provides an opportunity for me to remind the public that this terrible crime does happen here, and concerned citizens are often our eyes and ears. We are all safer when we are all vigilant and prepared to report suspicious activity. I ask all readers to keep their eyes and ears open, to trust their gut instincts, and if they see something suspicious, on social media or in a hotel or on the street, say something.

As Shehan of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said, "I think everyone could do more."

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 888-373-7888. More information is available through the Gateway Alliance Against Human Trafficking: gatewayhumantrafficking.org.

Wesley Bell is St. Louis County prosecuting attorney.