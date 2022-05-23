Estes: Having a choice means access to facts. Fake clinics use the art of deception

What’s old is new again as the Missouri Legislature’s budget includes millions of dollars in funding for fake women’s health centers known as crisis pregnancy centers. Some of those funds, roughly $6 million, are being taken away from federal welfare programs designed to help those most in need. Instead, Missourians are being fed deception and shame funded by the state. These fake clinics have a well-documented history of intentionally misleading women, particularly Black women, and deceiving them. I know, because I experienced their deception firsthand.

At 16 years old back in 2004, I was concerned I may be pregnant. My aunt suggested I go to Birthright, a clinic that offered free pregnancy tests and other services. After providing a urine sample, I was taken to a small room without my aunt. Soon an older white woman came in and moved her chair directly across from mine. She promptly began to lecture me. I cannot recall everything that was said, but I will never forget the way it made me feel.

I was afraid, and I was alone. I wanted more than anything to simply know the results of my test and leave, but the power dynamics at play said otherwise, with her being an older white woman and I a young Black teenage girl. I was trapped. I felt powerless. This was an incredibly vulnerable moment in my life. I was looking for someone to help. I thought I could trust them. Eventually, she told me my pregnancy test was negative.

Fourteen years later, I learned that Birthright was not a healthcare clinic and it is highly likely that there were no actual healthcare professionals on staff. Like many other women and girls before me, I had been deceived and manipulated to believe the lie. My son from that pregnancy is now 18 years old.

Crisis pregnancy centers take advantage of women during a vulnerable moment in their life by utilizing tactics such as misleading websites and deceptive advertising. Again, one of the line items in the budget is to support these fake clinics’ marketing practices. The staff is trained to deflect when women ask pertinent and essential questions about their reproductive healthcare options. These fake clinics have supplied incomplete, inaccurate, and/or false medical information to women with a time-sensitive medical need.

Fake women’s health centers are strategically located in close proximity to real health care clinics. Black women and other women of color are often the target population. Both of these strategies are clearly exhibited locally.

Drive down Forest Park Parkway on any day of the week, and you will see a Thrive Bus (another fake clinic) just across the street from Planned Parenthood. This fake clinic is plastered with large pictures of Black women, attempting to draw us in.

A few streets over on Lindell, Thrive and Birthright have individual offices. Again, you will find large pictures of Black women on the entry doors to Thrive. This marketing approach clearly communicates that fake women’s health centers subscribe to stereotypes about women of color, while simultaneously benefiting from the reality that women of color are disproportionately negatively impacted by our faulty healthcare system. In fact, maternal mortality rates in Missouri are four times higher for Black women than for white women.

Where’s the funding to support maternal and child health?

Lies, manipulation, and deceit have no place in health care. A government that not only allows these clinics to continue to prey on women but also funds the lie betrays the people it is beholden to serve.

In addition to the state budget, fake clinics are supported by their participation in Give STL Day. Allowing these unregulated and unlicensed facilities to participate in a day intended to better our community through philanthropy is shameful and should be offensive to the legitimate nonprofits involved.

Every pregnant person deserves access to full and honest information about health care options. I hope my story doesn’t become another person’s reality.

Jessica Estes is a board member of the Pro-Choice Missouri Foundation.