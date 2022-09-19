Franck: Abuse in the name of 'reform' at Missouri religious academies

Working as a reporter for this newspaper, I spent the summer of 2002 traveling the dirt roads of Missouri through unheard-of towns like Devil’s Elbow, asking if this state might find reckoning with a group of abusive, and even deadly, religious teen reform schools.

Twenty years later, it still has not.

Not when workers at two schools — Agape Boarding School and Circle of Hope Girls Ranch — face a long list of criminal charges of physical and sexual abuse.

Not when the head of a Missouri-based “transport” company was indicted for shipping a California teen for treatment in a manner resembling a kidnapping. And perhaps especially not when parents continue to send their children to such programs against their better judgment due to a lack of state-funded options.

The same story repeats itself across the decades, across state lines, and across generations of broken families. And it will continue to, as long as Missouri remains a safe haven for a strict breed of teen reform ministries.

Back when I was reporting, interest in Missouri’s religious teen reform industry spiked after a young man was murdered by peers at Mountain Park Baptist Boarding Academy in Wayne County.

Later, Heartland Christian Academy, a school founded by the flamboyant pastor Charles Sharpe, was raided by the state following an abuse allegation. Sharpe, a former insurance tycoon, was a leading GOP donor who ultimately won a series of court and legislative battles to remain open.

Amid all that, I set out with photographer Karen Elshout to attempt to visit every known religious reform school in the state and interview the youth inside. It was no easy task. As part of a religious exemption, pastors who ran the schools were not required to tell the state they were operating.

In our sleuthing, a courageous group of former students —some then in their 40s and 50s — led the way.

Many had been hidden away at the ministries as pregnant teens and were still searching for their babies. A few made allegations of physical or sexual assault. More often, they described being smothered by controlling pastors and of a kind of “Lord of the Flies,” peer-based brutality.

We learned that nearly all of Missouri’s teen reform programs at the time shared their genetics with the teen ministries of radio preacher Lestor Roloff.

Beginning in Louisiana and Mississippi in the late 1960s, Roloff innovated a method for teen reform centered on the near complete domination of students–marked by hours of scripture memorization, self-paced school instruction and intense chores.

To this day, student and parent handbooks for programs in Missouri still draw from the Roloff method — sometimes denying parents contact with their children for the first month and censoring inbound and outbound correspondence thereafter.

Numerous states have closed Roloff ministries in the past 30 years, at least three of which have later found safe haven in Missouri. Agape opened here after being shuttered in Washington state in 1997. Mountain Park — the site of the student murder — was previously closed by Mississippi.

When we visited Mountain Park in 2002, pastors would not let us past the lobby where a portrait of Roloff hung. Other pastors, including those at Agape, let us speak to current students.

Some told inspiring stories, echoed by their parents, of how the ministries rescued them from drug addiction. Hearing those testimonials, I wondered if years later those students would still be singing praises. I did not have to wonder for long.

In the 20 years since, I’ve never stopped hearing from those former students, including two just this month. They stumble on the stories on my personal website and reach out to describe the same familiar pain.

Thankfully, Missouri has made progress. The scandals at Agape and Circle of Hope prompted the Legislature to finally approve minimal state oversight.

Regulation alone isn’t a silver bullet. After all, abuse by bad-apple employees occurs at fully licensed and state-run facilities, as documented by this newspaper.

But with 20 years’ hindsight, I can say that the religious reform schools are particularly prone to bad apples multiplying.

The domination of students — most notably their inability to communicate openly with those outside — invites the facilities’ worst employees to engage in abuse. Current regulation doesn’t address that.

Nor can regulation paper over a lack of investment in the state’s most imperiled youth. As long as parents are denied access to sound treatments for their children, they’ll continue to gamble on riskier options.

And so Missouri faces the same choice, the same reckoning, as in 2002.

It can wait another 20 years to see if the voices of today’s reform school students echo those of the generations of previous survivors.

Or it can finally truly do something.

Matthew Franck is a former reporter and metro editor for the Post-Dispatch, where he worked from 1999 to 2017. He currently works as an editor and writing consultant.