Jackson: Even a grieving Meghan Markle simply can't win against this tough audience

After watching the late Princess Diana’s sons and their wives doing a joint walkabout, greeting mourners paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, a fervent Anglophile friend of mine had harsh words to say about Meghan Markel, Duchess of Sussex. “Harry was there with the despised Meghxit,” she said, equating her with Brexit, reportedly scorned by some. “He did so much better before she hooked him.”

When reminded that Prince Harry had more than a few faux pas well before he met Meghan, including wearing a Nazi uniform to a party, she replied “I think she controls him. She married into royalty, so she should have been willing to honor their customs without bringing in American sensibilities.” Her remarks infuriated me because underlying the “despised” comment was the prejudice Meghan experienced while she was in Great Britain. I can relate; it’s often difficult to be “the other.”

On its face, my friend’s comments seem innocent, except for the fact that she was parroting a sentiment about a fellow American that was seemingly based on the familiar stereotype, namely that to succeed if you’re Black, you must be better and work harder than everyone else.

Sure, prejudice against women and other marginalized groups exists. But Meghan was a bigger target — she checked off too many boxes. She was a divorced American, an actress, and Black — albeit biracial. Even now expectations for her are higher.

Standing beside Harry in Westminster Hall last week as the Queen’s coffin was placed there, Meghan touched Harry’s hand briefly as he wiped away tears. Afterward, she was pilloried on every social platform for offering her support. Yet, when King Charles reached back to steady his wife’s arm as she stumbled leaving an event in Wales, she was declared “brilliant” (a common compliment in the U.K.) because she’d been walking with a broken toe. I never saw one online criticism of the king for that. Was this the sort of American sensibility my friend begrudged — one where convention always trumps compassion?

Culturally, Brits are more reserved and tight-lipped than most Americans, who tend to be more direct, even blunt. Was Meghan really as rude to her staff as some alleged, or was she more American than they foresaw? Who knows?

In the infamous Oprah interview in 2021, Meghan (corroborated by Harry) said she received voluminous racial insults in person and by mail while in the U.K. Still, as recently as last week, Piers Morgan on his show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” kept up his narrative that Meghan never experienced any racism in the U.K. before she married Harry. “None, Nada, Zero,” he said. The guest on the show, a lawyer named Paula Rhone-Adrien, pointed out that he couldn’t possibly know that unless he’d been with Meghan continuously for her entire time there. Instead of acquiescing to that fact, Morgan called them both liars, as if Meghan wouldn’t recognize racism when she saw it.

Certainly, one doesn’t have to be part of the “other” group to recognize discrimination or racism. The issue is not always what is said but how it’s perceived by the person hearing it, as was my reaction to characterizing Meghan as “despised.” It’s not “alternative facts,” or just an issue of interpretation as was the royal response to Prince Harry’s revelation that an unnamed member of his family had expressed concern over the shade of skin of their future children. That’s racist, regardless of Piers Morgan’s denial of the pair’s account.

Before Lady Diana Spencer married into The Firm, she was already accustomed to many of the conventions surrounding royal life. Nevertheless, as she reported in various BBC interviews, she was coached by staff members and even members of the royal family on the more specific duties of becoming princess. She also said that support vanished after the marriage. Conversely, Meghan would have been clueless about all the conveyances she’d be expected to master. Did the staff assigned to help instruct her on such things harbor any resentment about giving her lessons? Again, who knows?

I don’t know the duchess of Sussex. But, at one time or another, most of us have experienced that feeling of being the “other.” Meghan shouldn’t be despised for that.

Janet Y. Jackson is a Post-Dispatch columnist and Editorial Board member.