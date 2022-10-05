Jackson: No will? Shame on you.

After watching the pageantry of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, with every detail so perfectly planned, I was dismayed to hear that a sorority sister of the same age, who died the same week, had no will. Even worse, she had life insurance, a trust, and even a burial plot, but the beneficiary/executor listed on all of these had predeceased her. This was a highly accomplished woman of means, a professor, author and lecturer, and yet she was the sole signatory on her checking, savings and investment accounts, all of which were now in limbo.

Without family and a prepaid funeral, her friends were left to arrange and pay for her funeral until they could gain access to her assets. It was senseless.

I have no idea if my sorority sister was the sort of person with book sense but no common sense, or if dementia had robbed her of mental acuity, since I hadn’t seen her in decades. Similarly, I have no idea why singers Prince and James Brown, with sizeable intellectual properties, had no wills. (Reportedly, Aretha Franklin had multiple handwritten wills that still caused problems for her heirs.)

Regardless, there are so many issues to consider when we think of our deaths. Will the heirs fight over heirlooms? Must the person provide for people or pets? One divorced guy I knew died suddenly, leaving a wife and minor children. He’d never changed the beneficiary on his life insurance policies or federal pension following his divorce. The former wife got everything, leaving his current wife and kids destitute. (Federal employees didn’t pay into Social Security then, so no survivor benefits were payable.)

I got my original will when I was 39, a month before a scheduled surgery. Since my mother and I were joint owners on everything except my car, and she was the beneficiary listed on my life insurance and federal pension, I never thought a will was necessary. A separate insurance policy would have paid off the mortgage upon my death. So, despite her being age 74, I figured she’d be fine with our combined pensions.

At that time, many of my friends with children were struggling to appoint guardians for their kids in the event of their simultaneous deaths. Several couples even refused to travel on the same plane — which I found foolish since they always rode in the same cars. I didn’t have kids, so this wasn’t a concern for me. My aunts, then 77 and 80 were successor beneficiaries on my assets if my mother died before them, but they were not on the title of the house.

Then, it occurred to me that my mother would have no idea of how to retrieve the novel manuscripts I’d written from my computer, much less how to get them published posthumously. This was the legacy I’d hoped to leave behind. Would she know which mementos I wanted to leave to friends? How could she sell my car if her name wasn’t on it? I sprinted to an attorney for a will.

For the next 20 years, this worked perfectly until, at 94, my mother died. Now what? How would my then 97-and 100-year-old aunts navigate my estate? Even more, what would they do if I were incapacitated but not dead? The one on my checking account was now blind, and neither was on my health directive. Who would step in to pay the household bills and help them secure whatever they were due from my federal benefits? I needed a trust to appoint someone (and a successor executor as well) to help the aunts, provide for my animals and pay my bills if I was alive but incapacitated.

Eventually, each of us will leave an estate — assuming we dodge a nuclear war that kills us all simultaneously. Leaving such decisions to heirs, assigns, or friends without instructions in a will is unfair. So is having the profits from your life’s work going to the state.

If you have a will or a trust, make sure that your trustees, executors and beneficiaries are still alive. If you don’t have either one, get to an attorney immediately.

I’ve informed my godchildren of the songs I want to be played at my funeral and threatened to haunt them if they forget.

Janet Y. Jackson is a Post-Dispatch columnist and Editorial Board member.