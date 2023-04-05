Mahatma Gandhi said “Friendship that insists upon agreement on all matters is not worth the name. Friendship to be real must ever sustain the weight of honest differences, however sharp they may be.” I strive to remember that, particularly when a friend and I have substantially different opinions on civil matters.

Such was the case when a friend and I got into a discussion about the homeless. “I’d really love to know how these people manage to survive on the streets when you and I had to work all of our lives,” she said. It was when I opined that mental illness might be responsible for many such people that I realized she had never had any direct contact with a person with emotional or mental limitations and never had to navigate attempts to get help for such a person. I wondered if her opinions would change if someone she loved had these conditions. Experience often molds perception.

Before I was age 20, I’d never been exposed to anyone with a mental illness. But becoming a caseworker for the state in 1971 changed that dramatically, and I was unprepared. Although I never studied to be a social worker in college, the case worker job morphed into that anyway. I learned to deal with people with all types of mental issues.

I was frequently dispatched to the homes of people who were hoarders. These people invariably would offer me homemade desserts. I always politely refused — too many vermin and too much filth. Once I switched to a federal job in 1974, there were even more interactions with mentally ill people because our office maintained space at the St. Louis State Hospital. We were tasked with scouring the state files annually in search of any patients potentially eligible for Social Security benefits. Except for people in the locked forensic ward, we had daily interactions with free-roaming patients. It was a real education.

Last month, The Washington Post published a story detailing the plight of disabled and aging Ukrainians relocated to remote and dark mental hospitals while fleeing the war. In the 1970s and 1980s, our own state hospital was a far cry from that. Even though the ratio of nurse-to-patient staffing was insufficient even then, most days the hospital was a bustling place with rooms that had windows and a courtyard where, in good weather, the staff fixed popcorn for residents.

Nurses there explained that they had to keep watch over the exits on the open wards because patients with dementia often undressed themselves. (I had forgotten that until my aunt stripped down in the emergency room 30 years later.) It was here that I first realized that scores of these patients shared similar delusions.

Often, they were convinced that some entity — usually the government — was trying to influence their thoughts. After that, interviewing people wearing aluminum foil hats for protection never phased me. Conversations with these patients taught me that it’s impossible to convince a mentally ill person that their delusions or hallucinations are not real. I also learned that no one can institutionalize mentally ill people or force them off the streets unless the person seeking removal has status as the mentally ill person’s legal guardian (with funds), or the mentally ill person has committed a crime. But what do you do if you are afraid of your housemate?

I remember speaking with a mother who no longer wished to handle her son’s Supplemental Security Income checks because he had returned to the streets. She’d urged him to come back home when the temperature dropped below zero. Once there, however, she discovered that he paced the hall all night, frequently coming into her bedroom or the one his siblings shared. Despite having locks installed on the bedroom doors, she was awakened one night to find him standing beside her bed, mumbling something unintelligible. Terrified, she’d asked him to leave. I heard lots of similar stories over the years.

I cannot fathom how people survive on the streets. But since we cannot force them inside, they need more options. How about renovating the St. Louis State Hospital? It has hundreds of rooms with bathrooms, and windows, some overlooking a courtyard. Despite the millions it would cost, think of the lives that could be saved.

Janet Y. Jackson is a Post-Dispatch columnist and editorial board member.