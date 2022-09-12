Jensen: Not everyone at St. Louis' all-girl Catholic schools is a girl

I went to what I think was the best high school in St. Louis. Throughout college, I bragged about my all girls Catholic school — how it wasn’t like the other ones. My school was founded by an order of nuns with the mission to educate and empower young women to know themselves and their world.

Unofficially, we held the reputation of being unathletic hippies and angry feminists. I grew up in a conservative Catholic parish in the St. Louis suburbs, and it was refreshing to be educated in an environment more focused on building community rather than students annually signing chastity pledges. And though most of the students I knew seemed accepting of their LGBTQ classmates, if a bit naive about their actual experiences, there were still confrontations between an outspoken student body and the administration about supporting the queer community in an official capacity at our Catholic school.

The conversation was always ongoing, but significant strides were made in creating safe spaces thanks to the determination of student leaders. Events like these gave me hope for the future of gender inclusivity at my former school, and I long expressed pride in attending such a progressive Catholic institution.

However, I must suspend that pride in light of recent policies targeting transgender students at my alma mater. Trans and nonbinary students have always walked the hallways, whether they were out or not, and their experiences have been incredibly varied and beyond anything that I could ever witness from the outside.

The Catholic pressure on these students is exacerbated by the “all girls” label, and the school utilizes this to boast an atmosphere of female empowerment while silencing those who don’t conform to that label. The school’s administration has long been indirect about their view on being trans until the beginning of this new school year, when announcements about policy changes were made during the first week.

In my graduating class’s group chat, my former peer shared a video clip in which the current principal is heard informing students that they are only allowed to claim she and her or they and them, not he nor him, as their pronouns while at school.

Such a policy not only directly bans being trans but also green-lights other students’ transphobia and discrimination against their classmates. The mandate was rooted in a misguided desire to sustain the ideals of sisterhood that our school is known for, but it goes against a much more important pillar of the school’s mission: to educate and empower young people to know themselves and their world.

Outlawing he/him for students eradicates their opportunity to discover who they are in a safe environment, and cisgender students are denied the chance to learn more about their world and the diverse experiences that inhabit it. Ignoring the existence of an entire community will, I believe, produce intolerant and sheltered graduates.

This troubling policy and the reaction from students and alumni contribute to what should be a larger conversation about the legacy of many Catholic high schools in St. Louis. Students’ safety must be prioritized over maintaining these schools’ single-gender designation. While I am aware that most of these institutions are private and hold the right to create policies that supposedly align with their Catholic and all-girls or all-boys identities, such regulations actively traumatize teenagers.

School might be the only safe space for many of these students who commonly come from Catholic upbringings and may already be surrounded with anti-LGBTQ messaging from their grade schools, their parishes and even their families.

I have always thought of my alma mater as a model for practicing open-minded Catholicism, but as trans and nonbinary experiences are being recognized more, the school has instead chosen to impose policies that will cause real harm. Their administration continues to lean on performative and trans-exclusionary feminism as advertisement, but upholding the appearance of female empowerment is not worth forcing students to live inauthentically.

The way forward for these longstanding Catholic high schools in St. Louis is to transform into all-gender institutions. If my alma mater seeks to genuinely practice its legacy of empowering students and advocating for social justice, its version of feminism must be inclusive.

Abigail Jensen is a St. Louis native pursuing a master’s degree in playwriting and dramaturgy at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.