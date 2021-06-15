Landa: Birthdays in the time of COVID

There’s hardly an aspect of life that hasn’t been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and for the most part, that’s been negative. But birthday celebrations have actually been impacted positively by the pandemic, and as the pandemic finally recedes, it’s up to us to keep that positive impact in our lives.
For as long as anyone can remember, the American birthday party has followed a very predictable routine: The birthday kid would invite friends over; they’d enjoy a party with some games and activities; the guests would go home with party favors; and the birthday child would get presents. Birthday parties are great. They’re a time that can be used to gather with friends and express thankfulness for the gift of life.
But in truth, what so many of these parties have done is to remind the birthday kids of their station in life vis-a-vis their friends and neighbors. And that’s not always a good thing. The child who struggles socially at school might have very few friends over for her party, while her queen bee friend’s party is standing-room-only. The child whose parents struggle to make ends meet might not get as lavish a party or gift — if he gets one at all — while his more well-off friends brag about the expensive presents they received.
No wonder the birthday blues is a scientifically documented phenomenon. Instead of being one of the happiest days on the calendar, for many, it’s a time of heightened depression and anxiety. Studies have found that people are more likely to commit suicide on their birthday than on other days.
Then along came the pandemic, and the birthday party as we know it ceased to exist. Gone were the friends crowding into houses. Gone were the elaborate gatherings that we used to enjoy to mark our birthdays. Gone, in many instances, were the gifts from parents who’d suddenly fallen upon hard times.
Suddenly, birthdays stopped being about who was the most popular, well-liked or wealthy kid on the block. Without the distractions and the jealousy and depression they often brought, birthdays became a day to focus on each person’s intrinsic value.
And that is as it should be.
Because, in truth, your birthday commemorates something you have in common with every other human being on the planet: You were born. And that means you matter.
You matter — not because mom and dad can afford a better gift than Rebbecca’s parents down the block, and not because more friends came to your party than did to Jacob’s last month. You matter because the world wouldn’t be complete without you.
That’s what a birthday is all about.
That’s why the Rrebbe — Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, the most influential rabbi of the 20th century — launched a campaign encouraging everyone to celebrate their birthdays. The Rebbe identified a number of ways a birthday can be celebrated in the spirit of its true meaning: remembering that you matter and that you can bring goodness to the world.
• Bring your contribution to others into focus by giving extra charity.
• Spend some extra time praying.
• Spend a few minutes contemplating your past year. Think about how you can improve yourself and make resolutions to do so.
• Learn a little extra, and take the time to teach someone else as well.
• Resolve to do a particular good deed over the course of the coming year.
• And gather with friends and family — safely — to celebrate your life.
Birthdays can also be a milestone, as the passage of time brings experience and as age brings new responsibilities. Our daughter recently turned 3, and that’s when Jewish girls begin to light Shabbat candles. This Friday night, the world was a little bit brighter than it was last week — and that’s worth celebrating.
When the pandemic is finally behind us, we’re going to want to forget all about the past year and a half. But let’s remember how birthday celebrations came back to their roots, and let’s resolve to continue celebrating our lives each year.
Bassy Landa directs the Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County together with her husband Rabbi Chaim Landa, serving the county’s Jewish population of nearly 6,000. She also directs the St. Charles Jewish Family Network.