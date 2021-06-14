Lavender: Why isn't Missouri spending this money?

We are not paying state employees a competitive wage. Missouri pays lower wages to its workers than any other state. As hard as state employees work, we don’t have a good track record of keeping good people, as they are easily able to increase their wages after getting a year or two of experience from the state.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and our Department of Mental Health have high percentages of unfilled jobs and turnover. Both departments know they could reduce turnover, and pay less for recruitment and training if they were able to pay their employees more. Yet the Republican Legislature refuses to pay higher wages. This year, instead of paying state employees more, House Budget Chairman Rep. Cody Smith attempted to lower the state’s minimum wage so state employees could not find higher wages outside of state employment.

This year, the Legislature allowed auto dealers to pass on to buyers a fee of $500 on auto purchases. This money will help update the Missouri Department of Revenue’s computers to allow sales tax to be collected at point of purchase, eliminating the need to go to a license office to complete the licensing process. The estimated cost to upgrade these computers is $100 million — certainly a lot of money, but only 3.5% of the additional $2.8 billion sitting in the bank. Yet instead of funding it, the Legislature will pass the cost onto consumers as a fee.