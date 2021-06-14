Lavender: Why isn't Missouri spending this money?

At the end of May, Missouri had $7.3 billion in various accounts in Jefferson City. At the end of March 2020, pre-pandemic, we had $4.5 billion. We have $2.8 billion more than we did at the start of the pandemic. Some of it is Cares Act money, but some is Missourians’ tax dollars.
While serving for six years as a state representative on the House budget committee, I was known as someone who kept a careful eye on where our dollars came from and how they were spent. As a private citizen I now ask: Why aren’t we spending this money?
We are not adequately funding K-12 education. A recent audit of Missouri’s investment in education reveals we are 49th in the nation per-pupil spending. Missouri covers an average of a third of the cost of each student, compared to 60% from other states. The state relies on each district’s property taxes to supplement education, driving these taxes up and leaving areas of higher poverty lacking adequate funding for education.
Missouri is paying less in actual dollars to our higher education institutes than we did a decade ago. This year the Legislature agreed that our state’s schools could raise tuition to make ends meet. Unfortunately, this passes the increased burden onto our students — who already carry too much student debt. Sadly, it is cheaper for a Missouri resident to pay out-of-state tuition at Kentucky state schools than to go to a Missouri state school.
We are not paying state employees a competitive wage. Missouri pays lower wages to its workers than any other state. As hard as state employees work, we don’t have a good track record of keeping good people, as they are easily able to increase their wages after getting a year or two of experience from the state.
The Missouri Department of Transportation and our Department of Mental Health have high percentages of unfilled jobs and turnover. Both departments know they could reduce turnover, and pay less for recruitment and training if they were able to pay their employees more. Yet the Republican Legislature refuses to pay higher wages. This year, instead of paying state employees more, House Budget Chairman Rep. Cody Smith attempted to lower the state’s minimum wage so state employees could not find higher wages outside of state employment.
This year, the Legislature allowed auto dealers to pass on to buyers a fee of $500 on auto purchases. This money will help update the Missouri Department of Revenue’s computers to allow sales tax to be collected at point of purchase, eliminating the need to go to a license office to complete the licensing process. The estimated cost to upgrade these computers is $100 million — certainly a lot of money, but only 3.5% of the additional $2.8 billion sitting in the bank. Yet instead of funding it, the Legislature will pass the cost onto consumers as a fee.
And amid all the controversy about being able to afford Medicaid Expansion, the true number (not an estimate) shows the cost of expansion for the state to be about $125 million. This in return for $1.4 billion in matching dollars from the federal government, and an additional $1.2 billion over two years included in President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. That federal money would all flow to Missouri for an investment of just 4.5% of the additional money the state already has in the bank. Yet the Legislature won’t do it.
We know budgets reflect our priorities. Over the last two decades, Republican priorities have been to lower corporate taxes and then not adequately fund education, adequately pay for state employees, and to deny for the last decade health care coverage for people working low-income jobs who don’t receive benefits. These, and other policies have caused Missouri to fall to the bottom of the nation for economic growth.
Why isn’t Jefferson City spending your tax dollars and federal relief money to help those in need of health care, or to help small businesses stay whole during the pandemic? It really should be no surprise that people are leaving Missouri to find better opportunities for themselves and their families.
Missourians should ask their state representatives and senators why they aren’t spending taxpayer money to help Missourians live better lives. The rainy day is here. After 20 years of austerity spending, it is time to invest in the economic growth we deserve. We have the money.
Deb Lavender is a former Missouri state representative and member of the House Budget Committee.