Lore: A Better Day to celebrate MLK

His irrefutable words and indefatigable will, and that of his followers, pushed a reluctant Congress to enact the Civil Rights Act of 1964, ending legalized segregation in this country. And King did so all the while advocating non-violent resistance to effect change. Like Lincoln, he appealed to the better angels of our nature.

We tend to forget that King was an ordained Christian minister who left his peaceful pulpit to face violent mobs. Yet, through out all the cursing, the fire hoses, the attack dogs, the jailings, the threats on his life, he retained the essence of his teachings: “That’s love, you see. It is redemptive, and this is why Jesus says love. There’s something about love that builds up and is creative. There is something about hate that tears down and is destructive. So love your enemies.”

People of our polarized, partisan nation need to embrace those words.

In retrospect, it seems divine intervention that he lived as long as he did given the many who viscerally loathed him not just for the color of his skin, but especially for the content of his relentless and irrefutable advocacy for equal rights and justice denied to African Americans in housing, jobs and education.