Olsen: Sarah Palin's path to Congress is likely much harder than she expects

Sarah Palin’s surprising return to electoral politics could be the start of an amazing comeback. But the road back to relevance is likely harder than the Republican icon expects.

Palin’s last-minute entry last week into the special election for Alaska’s lone House seat, vacated by the recent death of incumbent Alaska Rep. Don Young, garnered loads of national attention. And why not? Love her or loathe her, Palin’s brand of showmanship has been impossible to ignore. In her prime, Palin’s mixture of conservative sloganeering (“lamestream media”) and political stunting was a PG-rated version of former President Donald Trump before he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower. No wonder, then, that Trump has enthusiastically endorsed her as she tries to rekindle the magic.

Her past and Trump’s endorsement clearly make her a contender. But they don’t necessarily make her the favorite.

Palin has been absent from Alaska politics since she resigned as governor in 2009. She lives in Wasilla, Alaska, the hometown she made famous, but hasn’t been active in local GOP functions for years. Her national prominence has also hurt her standing at home. Multiple surveys show the former governor is unpopular among Alaskans. The most recent, from 2018, found only 31% of Alaskans viewed her favorably compared with 51% who viewed her unfavorably. Given her inactivity in recent years, she likely has even less potential support than she had then.

Alaska’s decision to ditch partisan primaries complicates her path forward even further. Now, candidates of all parties compete in one primary election, and the top four regardless of party advance to the general election. Alaska also uses ranked-choice voting, in which voters rank each contender in order of preference. After tabulating the results, votes for the lowest-ranked candidate are dropped in favor of voters’ second-favorite candidates, a process that repeats until someone has a majority of the vote. Palin’s unpopularity with independents and Democrats makes it almost certain that she would get few of their preferences — assuming she even makes it that far.

Palin is not the only serious candidate in the race. Al Gross, the independent who ran for one of Alaska’s Senate seats in 2020 with the Democratic Party’s support, is in the race, as are three potentially threatening Republicans. Nick Begich III, the conservative scion of one of Alaska’s most famous political families, was already running against Young when he died. State Sen. Josh Revak represents an Anchorage-area seat, which gives him potential exposure to the Anchorage media market where more than 60% of state residents reside. His campaign website says he is running for “Alaska First” to “stop the radical Left before they force more Socialism on Alaska,” a position directly in Palin’s path. Then there’s former state senator John Coghill, a longtime fixture in Fairbanks politics until he was unseated by 14 votes to a more conservative primary challenger in 2020. It’s not inconceivable that these four could all best Palin in the primary and deny her a slot in the final four.

That means Palin will likely rely on Trump to power her into contention despite her national standing. She is already rumored to have engaged 2016 Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and 2020 Trump campaign strategist Michael Glassner. Tying herself tightly to Trump could make it difficult for her GOP contenders to attack her, since that would entail explaining why Trump is wrong.

Still, Trump’s reach is limited even in a GOP electorate, as the weak performances of many of his other endorsees have shown. His support might be enough to get her the 20% to 25% she probably needs to get into the general election, but then she’ll have to persuade voters on her own.

To do that, she’ll probably need to be much more than just an older version of a MAGA politician. Trump-style politics is a minority position even in Alaska, and the ranked-choice voting process means she will need moderate Republicans and independents to back her in the final pairing. Palin was a much more moderate figure as governor than when she emerged on the national scene, and she would be wise to reprise some of her less ideological persona as she moves forward. But a decade of taking arrows from America’s left may have erased those aspects from her worldview.

Hollywood has shown that audiences love sequels. We’ll find out soon if “Sarah Palin: Mama Grizzly Strikes Back” scores at Alaska’s box office.

