Thomas-Brown: Senator Hawley is wrong about immigration and the working class

In a recent Washington Post opinion piece, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley makes a case for a new Republican Party focused on working class issues. For the GOP to survive, he argues, “they must convince a critical mass of working-class voters that the GOP truly represents their interests and protects their culture.”

This turn toward the working class includes opposition to increased levels of immigration. The party, according to Hawley, should oppose all “grand bargains that turbocharge illegal immigration.” The online version includes a link to a Politico article titled: “Republican donors to GOP leaders: Bipartisan immigration reform would ease inflation.”

Some in the Republican Party believe a legislative solution for Dreamers —young immigrants brought into the United States when they were children — as not only the morally right thing to do, but absolutely crucial to addressing labor shortages, reducing food prices and creating jobs for all American families. This comes as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed many Dreamers to attend college and find employment without fear of deportation, has been declared unconstitutional by lower federal court decisions and will likely head to the Supreme Court to determine its fate.

It’s strange that Hawley refers to an article about Dreamers to support his argument. Dreamers are by all accounts American, meaning this is the only country and culture they have known. They contribute to the economy and constitute a large percentage of what we now call essential workers.

According to Americanprogress.org, “343,000 people were employed in jobs deemed essential by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. … This number includes 34,000 health care workers providing patient care and another 11,000 individuals working in health care settings keeping these facilities functioning. It includes 20,000 educators … and 100,000 working in the food supply chain as food travels from farms to dinner tables.”

This is in the context of the current shortage of blue collar workers threatening to undermine the American economy. This includes a need for more truckers, plumbers, electricians, and construction workers, with 77% of manufacturers reporting a need for more workers.

Dreamers in Missouri are not taking jobs from the working class, many of them are working class people who will leave a gaping hole in the economy if they are not given the opportunity to become citizens. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals has allowed many of the close to 3,000 Dreamers in Missouri to go to college, even though they are forced to pay international tuition.

The Dreamers I know in Columbia are studying to be nurses and teachers but now find themselves at risk of losing everything they have worked for. Developments in the last week indicate hope for a legislative solution that will provide a pathway to citizenship for dreamers along with needed improvements to border security. The framework under discussion would cover 2 million Dreamers — providing a badly needed influx of workers into the labor force.

Hawley misses the point on immigration. The best way to support working class people is through bipartisan immigration reform that strengthens border security while also making it easier for people to come to this country legally. Currently, our immigration system privileges white, higher paid workers to come into this country. In the meantime, our factories, farms and small businesses continue to struggle to find workers.

In Missouri, we need more legal immigrants, not fewer. The only way to do this is for Congress to act. I take the senator at his word that he is concerned about the working class and that he wants Republicans to focus on issues that impact their lives. This is precisely why, if he is serious, he should support bi-partisan immigration reform, starting with a path to citizenship for Dreamers.

D'Markus Thomas-Brown is program director at The Recovery Support and Reentry Opportunity Center, as well as a pastor at Convergence Church. He lives with his family in Columbia.