Abdulrauf: The Man Who Saved the Church of the Holy Sepulchre

During this festive time when millions of Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus, our eyes turn toward Christianity’s holiest sites. The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, the site where Jesus is said to have been born, captures the imagination on Christmas Day. A few miles away, in Jerusalem, stands the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. According to Christian tradition, it is located on the site where Jesus was crucified and where his tomb stood empty after his resurrection.

Every morning an Arab Muslim man holding a large iron key walks through the narrow streets of old Jerusalem to open the church and does the same in the evening to lock it. This has been going on for centuries, the key being passed from father to son for hundreds of years.

ow did a Muslim family become the protectorate of Christianity’s holiest site? This question becomes even more intriguing given the religious conflicts that marred the region throughout those hundreds of years, conflicts which led to the conversion of grand churches into mosques and grand mosques into churches. However, despite more than 1,100 years of Muslim rule over Jerusalem, no ruler ever dared to convert the Church of the Holy Sepulchre into a mosque. Let me share the intriguing backstory with you.