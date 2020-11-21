Editorial: Black exodus is fueling the population decline in St. Louis

All city political and business leaders, not just those from north St. Louis, should be alarmed.

Population decline, which has plagued the city for decades, has real consequences that reverberate for all residents. The declining tax base will either force cuts in services or necessitate a tax increase for those residents who remain. The increase in vacant properties adds to blight, reduces the appeal to new residents and poses a further drain on city finances. Property values and the overall quality of life decline for those who stay in the worst-affected neighborhoods, adding to their incentive to leave.

The resulting image of St. Louis is one of a city that more people want to escape than come to.

Mayor Lyda Krewson has clearly given up, announcing she will not seek reelection. Spokesman Jacob Long told the Post-Dispatch in an email that the exodus “is a continuation of an ongoing trend” but strangely pointed to the need for residents to fill out their census forms as a solution.

Well, the census is over. And while the official counts won’t be available for several months, it’s pretty clear what the numbers will indicate.