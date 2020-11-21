Editorial: Black exodus is fueling the population decline in St. Louis

The latest population estimates show that St. Louis city’s population continues to plummet. This despite billions of dollars in development over the past decade in the city’s central corridor, downtown and many neighborhoods. While there have been gains in some demographics, notably among young, single whites moving to the region’s urban core, those gains have not been able to keep up with the losses, particularly the losses from Black families fleeing north St. Louis.
Last week, the Post-Dispatch published a three-day series on the daily violence that directly affects Black families along a crime-ridden stretch of north St. Louis. The sounds of gunshots are heard daily. The number of murders and shootings are currently at the highest level in years. Frustrations are rising over the lack of urgency and resources to confront the problem. Understandably, many families have chosen to leave, feeling unsafe and unvalued.
In census data released in June, St. Louis had 136,167 Black residents as of mid-2019, comprising 45.3% of the city’s population. That’s a drop of 3,490 from the 2018 estimate and an even more disturbing 21,727 drop since the 2010 census.
All city political and business leaders, not just those from north St. Louis, should be alarmed.
Population decline, which has plagued the city for decades, has real consequences that reverberate for all residents. The declining tax base will either force cuts in services or necessitate a tax increase for those residents who remain. The increase in vacant properties adds to blight, reduces the appeal to new residents and poses a further drain on city finances. Property values and the overall quality of life decline for those who stay in the worst-affected neighborhoods, adding to their incentive to leave.
The resulting image of St. Louis is one of a city that more people want to escape than come to.
Mayor Lyda Krewson has clearly given up, announcing she will not seek reelection. Spokesman Jacob Long told the Post-Dispatch in an email that the exodus “is a continuation of an ongoing trend” but strangely pointed to the need for residents to fill out their census forms as a solution.
Well, the census is over. And while the official counts won’t be available for several months, it’s pretty clear what the numbers will indicate.
Major developments such as the new 700,000-square-foot National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters in north St. Louis offer hope for stemming the decline, but not if the jobs created are filled overwhelmingly by whites while Blacks remain on the outside. Initiatives like a new partnership between NGA and Harris-Stowe State University mark important steps to prepare Black students to compete in the new job market.
Employment is just one ingredient. Equally, if not more important, is improving public safety. If people continue to feel unsafe and unvalued, many more will move away, taking with them the considerable contributions they bring to the city.
