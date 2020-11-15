Editorial: Entire region suffers from perpetual neglect and violence in north St. Louis

St. Louis city has the highest murder rate in the country. But of the city’s 79 neighborhoods, the bulk of the violence occurs in the same 20 or so majority-Black, mostly poor neighborhoods — year after year. This makes it easy for residents, officials, and business leaders from the other 59 neighborhoods and those outside of the city limits to believe it’s not their problem. They couldn’t be more wrong.

The entire St. Louis region as well as the state are negatively affected by the violence concentrated in north St. Louis. And it’s past time for the region and the state to constructively engage in ending the conditions that lead to these perpetually high rates of violence, the consequences of which are outlined in detail in a three-day series published in the Post-Dispatch this week.