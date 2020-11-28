Editorial: Foundation's $120 million could help reduce the ingredients fueling violence

Key to the success of any effort to address poverty and racial equity is identifying and working with stakeholders within the community. Too often, attempts to address major issues in St. Louis are top-down efforts, with the people most affected by these issues only asked for their thoughts near the end of the process, if ever.

Financial commitments of this size don’t happen if the donors didn’t intend to make a positive impact. Carolyn Kindle Betz, president of the foundation and granddaughter of Jack Taylor, the founder of Enterprise, said the foundation began working on this back in June as protests were taking place all over the country after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. “Just like everyone else, we watched the events unfold this summer,” she said. “You’re angry, you’re sad. You want to do something.”

With the right public-private partnerships, similar to the Taylor family’s successful effort to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis, this act of generosity could help improve conditions for tens of thousands of St. Louisans living in the region’s most dangerous and neglected neighborhoods.

A valuable opportunity presents itself. Primary beneficiaries will be the underserved people of St. Louis and the organizations that provide needed services — especially during this pandemic, when so many more people find themselves unsure where their next meal will come from. Also important is the opportunity for a region that needs to find better ways to leverage its resources and coordinate efforts while lifting more of its citizens out of poverty.