Editorial: Foundation's $120 million could help reduce the ingredients fueling violence

The Taylor family’s Enterprise Holdings Foundation announced a commitment of $120 million last week to promote racial equity and help fight hunger. A portion of the money, to be disbursed over five years, has been earmarked for specific nonprofits working in those areas, while $35 million will be distributed through Enterprise’s operating teams. This gift — one of the largest in the region’s history — again demonstrates the family’s deep commitment to the St. Louis region and, if leveraged properly, could be a stimulus for the kind of change the region’s poorest communities desperately need.
Chronic issues of poverty, homelessness, vacancy and poor education all contribute to St. Louis’ number one issue: gun violence. Years ago, the generosity of another St. Louis family, the Danforths, helped provide a stream of income for many nonprofit organizations working to address these issues, as well as bigger moonshot ideas to make St. Louis a better place. Since the Danforth Foundation closed its doors in 2011 after 84 years and over $1 billion in giving, the region’s service agencies have had to be smarter and more collaborative. The potential impact of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation’s commitment could be multiplied if government and nonprofit leaders joined in committing resources as part of a multi-year strategic plan.
Key to the success of any effort to address poverty and racial equity is identifying and working with stakeholders within the community. Too often, attempts to address major issues in St. Louis are top-down efforts, with the people most affected by these issues only asked for their thoughts near the end of the process, if ever.
Financial commitments of this size don’t happen if the donors didn’t intend to make a positive impact. Carolyn Kindle Betz, president of the foundation and granddaughter of Jack Taylor, the founder of Enterprise, said the foundation began working on this back in June as protests were taking place all over the country after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. “Just like everyone else, we watched the events unfold this summer,” she said. “You’re angry, you’re sad. You want to do something.”
With the right public-private partnerships, similar to the Taylor family’s successful effort to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis, this act of generosity could help improve conditions for tens of thousands of St. Louisans living in the region’s most dangerous and neglected neighborhoods.
A valuable opportunity presents itself. Primary beneficiaries will be the underserved people of St. Louis and the organizations that provide needed services — especially during this pandemic, when so many more people find themselves unsure where their next meal will come from. Also important is the opportunity for a region that needs to find better ways to leverage its resources and coordinate efforts while lifting more of its citizens out of poverty.
