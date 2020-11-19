Editorial: Restaurants can sue all they want, but Page is right to impose limits

The Missouri Restaurant Association along with several St. Louis County restaurants filed a lawsuit this week against St. Louis County, County Executive Sam Page and his health director to halt enforcement of Page’s newest coronavirus-related restrictions placed on county businesses. With infection rates soaring, Page exercised his authority under state law and ordered county bars and restaurants to shut down their indoor dining.

Those businesses are still allowed to serve customers through outdoor dining, takeout and curbside delivery. Granted, the economic impact on those businesses and their workers, many of whom depend on tips to earn a living, is severe. But the impact can only grow if the facilities gain a reputation as a coronavirus hot spot. And the impact on public health, particularly the effect on overwhelmed area hospitals, would be even greater if Page followed Gov. Mike Parson’s lead and did nothing.