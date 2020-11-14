Editorial: A region grown too numb to Black deaths is doomed to be defined by it

Local authorities should have the power to take such action but Gov. Mike Parson and the GOP-dominated Legislature have blocked them. A special legislative session Parson called in September to address violent crime yielded thoroughly unimpressive results, mainly because any discussion of gun control was taken off the table.

Besides the human suffering, this violence and the conditions that foster it have begun to define our region. Business leaders as well as the heads of St. Louis’ universities and colleges have publicly expressed the difficulty they have in recruiting because of St. Louis’ reputation for violence. Population decline in both the city and the county, largely caused by the Black population fleeing the violence, is eroding the tax base and creating even more vacancy and blight, feeding a vicious cycle.

Leaders in St. Louis city and county regularly announce with much fanfare new initiatives aimed at reducing violence, but there is little follow-through and a noticeable lack of urgency.

Most recently, in late 2019, city leaders heralded approval of $7 million in funding for the Cure Violence initiative. Hopefulness sprung anew. But a year later, there is little evidence of its implementation or success. Yes, the pandemic got in the way, yet the pandemic seems not to have put the slightest dent in the violence itself.

The Black community has grown numb waiting for solutions. Lives depend on addressing the epidemic of gun violence with the same sense of urgency as that other epidemic everyone’s talking about.