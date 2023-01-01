Editorial: Behind the opinions

From time to time, we believe it’s helpful to update readers with the names and faces behind the Editorial Board, the people who debate the major issues of the day and determine the direction our editorial commentary will take. The process, which we’ll explain further below, might seem opaque to those on the outside, sometimes prompting critics to envision Joseph Pulitzer spinning in his grave because we have somehow failed to adhere to one phrase or another in the Post-Dispatch founder’s Platform. Pulitzer offered a list of general principles that have endured the test of time. We strive to uphold them as best we can in a modern world full of challenges and situations Pulitzer could never have foreseen. The Platform has appeared on these opinion pages every day for more than a century. Our goal is not to please everyone but rather to persuade as many people as we can.

Pulitzer’s Platform is a set of guideposts and bedrock principles upon which this newspaper has built its editorial positions since he wrote those words in 1907. We include short historical editorial blurbs at the top of the op-ed page each day as a way of helping readers gauge the consistency of our positions and adherence to Pulitzer’s principles over time, even as far back as a century ago. The bedrock journalistic principles that Pulitzer supported back in 1907 remain our bedrock principles today. When East St. Louis was burning a century ago, these editorial pages were aflame with the same levels of outrage and demands for racial justice as was our outrage over George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020. The newspaper stood for women’s rights long before universal suffrage became the law of the land. Our predecessors tracked hate crimes, lynchings and Jim Crow legislation over the decades and used these editorial pages to take an unequivocal stand for justice.

Plenty of opportunities were overlooked to do better, expose more hypocrisy and insist that injustices be addressed. We still miss a lot of those opportunities, mainly because there’s only so much space and so many writers available to get the job done. The mission is further complicated by our adherence to precedent, much as the U.S. Supreme Court abides by precedent in its rulings. We do not change our positions on a whim. When we reverse our opinion on a given issue, we owe it to our readers to announce it boldly and explain why we believe we were wrong before and why an editorial change of course was necessary. We strive to make all such reversals rare.

In order to avoid making hasty decisions, usually between four and six members of the Editorial Board meet each weekday morning to discuss the major local, regional, national and international events driving the news. No subject is out of bounds provided the debate that ensues is informed debate. The most persuasive argument is the one that becomes an editorial, regardless of whether our position might rankle liberal or conservative readers. There are times when our morning debates have yielded a decision to kill an editorial idea altogether or to reverse course and write exactly the opposite of what the original idea called for. That’s what those meetings are supposed to be all about.

We interact with reporters and editors in the newsroom to verify information, share news tips and ensure accuracy. But that’s the extent of the interaction. Our opinions are our sole domain, and those who cover the news keep their opinions out of their work as well as ours.

The more diverse the opinions and backgrounds of the board members, the better-informed our editorials will be. Some critics have been absolutely correct in complaining that the board, for years, was a white-male bastion. Although it’s entirely possible the editorial results would have been the same regardless of who did the writing, there’s no questioning the benefits we’ve derived from expanding our sources of input and perspective. We also put a premium on life experience. Wisdom, perspective and mature judgment come from having been around the block a few times.

With that in mind, let’s start with the newest members of the Editorial Board and work in reverse chronological order:

Janet Y. Jackson, 72, is an adjunct columnist who lives in University City. She is a former federal and state government worker who specialized in helping Social Security annuitants process their papers and get the benefits they were due. She caught our eye after submitting a series of op-eds containing well-written, well-reasoned analyses of offbeat subjects. She regularly surprised us with her out-of-the-mainstream perspective on a variety of local and national issues. She attended Sumner High School and contributes a kind of institutional memory — the good and the bad — from the civil-rights era all the way to the present. She also is our go-to person on senior and aging issues. Since her retirement in 2010, she has volunteered as a docent at the St. Louis Zoo.

Lynn Schmidt, 53, is a conservative/libertarian columnist contributing to the Editorial Board on an adjunct basis from St. Charles County. Because Lynn also is a registered nurse, she provides us an important depth of knowledge on health care issues, particularly when it comes to informing our pandemic-related commentary. In addition to her professional duties and those of a mother, Lynn also is working on a graduate degree in political science. She is a persistent advocate for restoring civility in America’s partisan dialogue and finding ways to bridge the nation’s growing cultural and political gap.

Antonio French, 45, is a former St. Louis alderman and mayoral candidate whose insider knowledge of local politics adds depth to just about everything we write regarding local and state elected officials. Antonio drew national attention for his independent commentary and social-media coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests following Michael Brown’s killing in 2014. Antonio joined us in 2020 as a full-time staffer but opted in 2021 to become an adjunct columnist and board member because of an increasingly demanding workload in his outside life. And demanding it clearly is: Beyond his work with us, Antonio is a newspaper publisher, restaurant owner, concert-venue developer and real-estate investor.

Ian Caso, 51, has been the president and publisher of the Post-Dispatch since February 2020. His ascension to the job was a baptism by fire as the pandemic hit shortly after he assumed his duties, and Ian had to oversee the entire newspaper’s transition to an unprecedented work-from-home staffing format. That entailed keeping all elements of the paper — news coverage, circulation, printing and advertising — on track so that readers would recognize no hiccups or disruptions in coverage or service. Ian joined the Post-Dispatch in 2001 as a retail sales manager after four years with the Tribune Company in Chicago.

Kevin McDermott, 57, is a columnist and staff editorial writer who spent more than two decades covering state and local politics and general news for the Post-Dispatch. He started as the paper’s Springfield, Illinois, correspondent in 1995, covering the Illinois Legislature, the early career of then-state Sen. Barack Obama, and the federal criminal convictions of Governors George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich. Kevin has also reported for the Decatur (Ill.) Herald & Review, the Freeport (Ill.) Journal-Standard, the Evansville (Ind.) Courier & Press, and the Charleston (Ill.) Times-Courier.

Tod Robberson, 66, has been the editorial page editor since January 2016. He previously served eight years on the editorial board of The Dallas Morning News, where he received a Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing among other national and state awards. Before that, Tod was a foreign correspondent for the Morning News, The Washington Post and Reuters news agency. He has covered North and South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Europe, Afghanistan and Pakistan and has lived in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Cyprus, El Salvador, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and the United Kingdom.