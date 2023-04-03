Monday's full-length editorial in the Post-Dispatch print and e-edition is written by The Washington Post but reflects this Editorial Board's sentiments exactly. The editorial was originally written as a commentary on a lengthy Washington Post series about the AR-15 assault rifle and how its commercialization as a consumer product has placed the guns in the hands of one out of every 20 Americans on average. The editorial had to be updated because of the mass shooting in Nashville, involving an AR-15-style rifle.

The rounds fired by the AR-15 are designed to inflict as much damage as possible upon their intended targets. And make no mistake, this is a rifle designed to kill humans in wartime situations. The rounds tumble upon high-velocity impact, ensuring that they don't just leave a hole but twist and tumble broadside to leave giant, gaping wounds.

The bottom line: These weapons were designed for military use and were never supposed to be adapted and commercialized as a consumer product. The Nashville mass shooting a week ago underscores the rifle's lethality and brutal efficiency. Americans need to ask why civilians need access to such a killing machine.

