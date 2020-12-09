Editorial: Dunaway's campaign poster stunt showed a shocking disregard of the law

There can be no mistaking the intent of St. Louis County Council 2nd District member Kelli Dunaway’s repeated display of her “Kelli for Council” election campaign poster on a wall behind her as she attended online council meetings ahead of the Nov. 3 election: She was clearly and unapologetically using taxpayer resources to reach a mass audience and advance her campaign. This abuse, which occurred on at least 10 occasions, deserves strong censure both from the council and the Missouri Ethics Commission.
Tom Sullivan, a persistent thorn in the side of local politicians for his insistence that elected officials abide by the law, filed a complaint Monday with the Missouri Ethics Commission arguing that Dunaway failed to report the value of this free government advertising as in-kind campaign income. That’s one way of looking at it. Another is that Dunaway blatantly exploited publicly funded online council sessions — conducted remotely because of the pandemic — to promote her campaign. State law is clear that it is illegal to use public funds to support a ballot measure or candidate for public office.
Dunaway is an attorney, so she can’t exactly assert ignorance of the law. Given the lopsided, nearly 30 percentage-point margin of her Nov. 3 election victory, it’s not as if she really needed the free advertising.
Imagine how bizarre — and illegal — it would be for any office holder at any level of government to appear in-person inside a legislative chamber displaying a campaign poster on a stand behind her or his seat. It would be unthinkable and entirely unacceptable. But Council Chair Lisa Clancy seemed to think nothing of it when the meeting venue was an online legislative chamber.
We asked Dunaway if she had a reply to Sullivan’s complaint and whether Clancy ever asked her to remove the poster. “No and no,” Dunaway responded tersely. Other council members should demand a more robust response — on top of whatever response or sanction the ethics commission demands.
Sullivan’s complaint included 10 screenshots from different council and committee sessions in which the campaign poster appeared strategically placed behind Dunaway. It was so obvious, citizen Celeste Witzel felt compelled to complain about it — along with a complaint about Dunaway’s lack of professionalism as she chomped on food, frolicked with kids and responded with yawns and smirks when during online comment periods by constituents.
“Dunaway is also using county resources to campaign by positioning her campaign sign in the background during official county council web meetings. Is Dunaway reporting this free advertising to the MEC, and this even legal?” Witzel asked in a July 28 query to the council.
After Witzel’s complaint, Dunaway displayed the campaign sign in at least six additional meetings, including a meeting one week before the election. Once the election was over, the poster disappeared.
