Editorial: Dunaway's campaign poster stunt showed a shocking disregard of the law

Imagine how bizarre — and illegal — it would be for any office holder at any level of government to appear in-person inside a legislative chamber displaying a campaign poster on a stand behind her or his seat. It would be unthinkable and entirely unacceptable. But Council Chair Lisa Clancy seemed to think nothing of it when the meeting venue was an online legislative chamber.

We asked Dunaway if she had a reply to Sullivan’s complaint and whether Clancy ever asked her to remove the poster. “No and no,” Dunaway responded tersely. Other council members should demand a more robust response — on top of whatever response or sanction the ethics commission demands.

Sullivan’s complaint included 10 screenshots from different council and committee sessions in which the campaign poster appeared strategically placed behind Dunaway. It was so obvious, citizen Celeste Witzel felt compelled to complain about it — along with a complaint about Dunaway’s lack of professionalism as she chomped on food, frolicked with kids and responded with yawns and smirks when during online comment periods by constituents.