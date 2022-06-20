Editorial: Greitens again promotes violence in an ad. Will he pay a price this time?

In the national debate over red-flag laws to keep weapons away from those who show a potential for violence, Missouri’s own Eric Greitens may be Exhibit A. The disgraced former governor-turned-Republican U.S. Senate candidate on Monday tweeted out a violent campaign video offering a “RINO Hunting Permit.” It featured camouflage-clad actors bashing in a door, deploying what are apparently stun grenades and waving military-style rifles around.

There’s nothing in the video to specify that Greitens’ call for violence against RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) is merely a political metaphor. This crosses the line even for him — and it would have even if America wasn’t reeling from recent mass shootings, threats on the lives of public officials and a congressional review of the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. An immediate Greitens Twitter ban is the least of what should happen next.

As of last week, Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancé, was still Greitens’ national campaign chair. But with this latest affront to norms and decency, anything less than a complete public disavowal of Greitens by TrumpWorld should be viewed as final proof that they, like Greitens, belong nowhere near public office.

The former president hasn’t yet endorsed anyone in Missouri’s crowded Republican Senate field, but the Guilfoyle connection gives Greitens the most formal Trump tie. Greitens touts that affiliation in the video. “Join the MAGA crew,” he says, wielding a rifle amid the smoke and debris of the staged armed assault. “Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

Greitens has resorted to this kind of stunt before. In addition to past campaign ads featuring firearms, he put out a mock “hunting permit” ad in 2016, though the subject then was ISIS. Apparently he’s decided that if imagined violence against a foreign terrorist organization worked before, maybe targeting fellow Americans (and Republicans, no less) might work even better.

Unfortunately, given the state of Missouri’s Republican base today, he might be right. Greitens’ affinity for violence was made clear not only from those earlier ads, but from credible allegations of physical violence against a former mistress — prompting his 2018 resignation as governor — and against his now-ex wife and one of their children. This has been well-publicized, yet Greitens has consistently polled at or near the top of the field for this year’s GOP Senate nomination.

It all adds up a disturbing message about not just Greitens, but the state party he seeks to (again) lead. Dozens of Missouri Republican legislators last week declared their opposition to red flag laws designed to restrict guns for people whose behavior indicates they shouldn’t have them. Meanwhile, their base voters flock to a candidate who has, once again, shown that he should perhaps be under such a restriction.