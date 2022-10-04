Editorial: Is the city’s Sunshine Law compliance about information vigilance or damage control?

Criticism is mounting, including from the most diehard progressive corners of St. Louis, over the way Mayor Tishaura Jones’ administration misinterprets Missouri's Sunshine Law to limit the public relations fallout over ongoing problems at the downtown jail. Jones’ hand-picked city counselor, Sheena Hamilton, is taking most of the heat for decisions to curtail public information about the six deaths in custody of jail inmates this year. But there are plenty of other examples of the administration’s efforts to stall the release of information that might cast a negative light on Jones’ leadership.

As the Post-Dispatch’s Jacob Barker noted on Sunday, “transparent, efficient city government” was a key platform in Jones' mayoral campaign. But when that commitment has been put to the test, Jones consistently comes up short. Her administration is great at releasing information that is neutral or reflects well on her record. But when the results reflect negatively, suddenly there are all kinds of legal barriers to their public release.

This consistent pattern has been borne out by reporting not only in the Post-Dispatch and Riverfront Times but also by Sunshine Law sticklers like lawyers Elad Gross and Mark Pedroli. Anyone who paid attention to Jones’ record back when she was St. Louis treasurer would note that this pattern is nothing new, particularly in the opaque way her office approved a $7 million parking enforcement contract to a company owned by her then-largest campaign donor.

“It’s become an absurdity,” Pedroli told Barker regarding the consistent delays and computerized, rote responses to Sunshine Law requests. A thick layer of bureaucracy helps prevent reporters and other members of the public from directly confronting officials about why they are withholding information.

Similar to what she did as treasurer, Jones has introduced an online portal for submitting Sunshine Law requests. The portal purports to increase transparency, but because it removes actual human accountability, it actually limits the avenues of recourse when individuals want to challenge delays or refusals to release information.

The hoarding of information has reached the point where even the civilian jail oversight board — a body created with Jones’ full support — cannot access information to assess why jail deaths are occurring at a rate far above the national annual average. To justify the delays, Hamilton’s office cites a lawsuit by the Ethical Society of Police and the city’s police union over a separate civilian oversight board created to monitor allegations of police abuses. That board is not associated with the jail oversight board.

The constant delays in fulfilling news media public-information requests serves to deflect attention when a hot-button topic is in the public eye. Postponing the release of information helps buy time until the controversy of the moment has died down so that the release, often months later, has less impact. It’s not about transparency. It’s about damage control.