Editorial: Krewson leaves legacy of trash-strewn alleys for her successor to fix

The condition of alleys in many St. Louis city neighborhoods is an embarrassment. A Post-Dispatch series in 2018 that underscored the severity of the problem should have embarrassed local elected officials into tackling it head-on. Yet, more than two years later, it’s as bad as ever.
The trash, piled-up tires, dumped furniture and worksite debris — not to mention the potholes — send a crystal clear message to visitors, residents and people thinking of moving here: The city doesn’t give a damn about this neighborhood.
The neglect represents an abandonment of duties along with the abandonment of property that has left behind thousands of houses and parcels of land vacant. The city government, through its Land Reutilization Authority, is St. Louis’ largest nuisance property owner. Its record of abandonment sets a poor standard for how it would like others to maintain their properties.
Residents, particularly in north St. Louis, probably roll their eyes in disgust when they get a citation for such minor violations as chipping paint and broken gutters when, judging by the condition of trash-strewn alleys and vacant properties, it’s clear City Hall doesn’t enforce the same standards on itself.
Nearly every alley should be visited at least three times a week by one refuse-disposal truck or another. Neighborhood Improvement Specialists also should be traveling alleys in their assigned neighborhoods. It’s hard to understand, with so many city eyeballs supposedly focusing on the trash problem, why no one is bothering to pick it up.
Frustrated residents watch as city Refuse Department trucks drive right by trash and debris on the ground. The problem has become too big to ignore.
In 2010, the city started charging property owners $11 a month for trash collection. In 2017, that fee was raised to $14 a month. Yet millions of dollars in new revenue still hasn’t delivered any better results for taxpayers.
In 2018, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced her “Clean Up St. Louis” campaign, which included the deployment of new surveillance cameras throughout the city to catch illegal dumping in lots and alleys. “The city is not as clean as it could be. It’s not as clean as we want it to be,” Krewson told the Post-Dispatch.
Lip service duly paid, she and other elected officials turned to other, apparently more pressing business.
As the city continues to lose population, the tax base will keep shrinking, making it even harder to maintain alleys, keep garbage trucks serviceable, and tend to the thousands of vacant properties in the city inventory. The ongoing neglect can only serve as one more incentive for residents to pack up and leave.
Krewson has decided not to seek reelection, which means kicking the problem over to the next mayor. St. Louis voters should demand answers and reject any mayoral candidate who fails to offer up bold, achievable solutions.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.