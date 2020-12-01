Editorial: Krewson leaves legacy of trash-strewn alleys for her successor to fix

The condition of alleys in many St. Louis city neighborhoods is an embarrassment. A Post-Dispatch series in 2018 that underscored the severity of the problem should have embarrassed local elected officials into tackling it head-on. Yet, more than two years later, it’s as bad as ever.

The trash, piled-up tires, dumped furniture and worksite debris — not to mention the potholes — send a crystal clear message to visitors, residents and people thinking of moving here: The city doesn’t give a damn about this neighborhood.

The neglect represents an abandonment of duties along with the abandonment of property that has left behind thousands of houses and parcels of land vacant. The city government, through its Land Reutilization Authority, is St. Louis’ largest nuisance property owner. Its record of abandonment sets a poor standard for how it would like others to maintain their properties.